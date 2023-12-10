New theatre show 'untangles' the old Rapunzel story
It’s fast becoming a firm favorite in the festive calendar and The Masque theatre’s annual fairytale offering looks set to thrill audiences young and old this year.
Rapunzel – Untangling the Truth is a fun-filled, wacky pantomime-reimagining of the beloved fairy tale, Rapunzel.
Following in the footsteps of The Masque’s previous fairy tale outings of Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel is set to rewrite this much loved story.
We want to have fun with the narrative that everyone knows so well and we want to turn it on its head. We're taking the story and giving Rapunzel a bit of edge.Faeron Wheeler, show producer and The Masque Theatre progamme manager
Rapunzel has been trapped in a tour for 18 years...she hasn't seen much of the world. But she knows what she wants and she wants to see the world. But things don't go as planned in her head and she needs to deal with that. She finds out who she is and finds out that the world is scary...so she sets off on an adventure to see everything.Faeron Wheeler, show producer and The Masque Theatre progamme manager
The show contains hit songs like Queen's Don't Stop Me Now, Miley Cyrus's Flowers, and musical classics such as Go the Distance and Mother Knows Best - this musical romp has something for everyone.
Rapunzel – Untangling will run from 14 until 23 December, and then from 4 until 14 January 2024.
Bookings can be made via Quicket.
Scroll up to listen to more about the show.
