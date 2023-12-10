Streaming issues? Report here
untitled-designpng untitled-designpng
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hop on board the MyCiTi for late night shopping The MyCiTi bus service has adapted its service schedules to make shopping and outings for residents and visitors easier over the h... 10 December 2023 1:07 PM
UNESCO: Climate change education is essential to addressing the climate crisis The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has found that 62% of countries lack specific natio... 10 December 2023 1:02 PM
Here's a trifling fact. The iconic trifle isn't even a South African dessert! Food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido on the heritage of trifle and what to expect from Waterfall City Courtyard Hotel’s trifle and... 9 December 2023 1:49 PM
View all Local
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results. 8 December 2023 9:51 AM
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi... 7 December 2023 10:41 AM
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum... 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
View all Politics
Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidat... 8 December 2023 1:20 PM
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder? The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence I... 7 December 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
What are the tax consequences when cancelling your retirement annuity? A retirement annuity is a long-term tax-free savings account that you can only convert into a pension at the earliest age of 55. 10 December 2023 10:49 AM
How to eat and be merry while maintaining healthy habits this festive season With a greater variety of food options available than usual, it's easy to overindulge during the holiday season. 10 December 2023 9:15 AM
December blues? Beat the year-end fatigue with these energy tips Nutritional Consultant, Health & wellness expert and Founder of VDA Nutrition, Vanessa Ascencao on the most effective vitamins for... 9 December 2023 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare These roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate crowds of 50 000 people each day. 8 December 2023 11:12 AM
[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week. 8 December 2023 10:13 AM
[HSBC SVNS] 'We don't win in Cape Town but it's exciting' - Jan de Koning Jan de Koning (Editor at Rugby365) shares his thoughts on the Cape Town Sevens this weekend. 8 December 2023 9:04 AM
View all Sport
Food fiesta at Goodwood's Food Truck Valley If you love street food, then brace yourself for a tantalizing journey at the Food Truck Valley. 10 December 2023 1:31 PM
Fun kids activities that won't break the break Sara-Jayne is joined by Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com to talk about some of the best kid-friendly spots and ac... 10 December 2023 11:56 AM
New theatre show 'untangles' the old Rapunzel story Sara-Jayne is joined by Faeron Wheeler Producer of the show and programme manager at The Masque Theatre to talk about the forthcom... 10 December 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets. 8 December 2023 3:25 PM
Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL) It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible. 8 December 2023 12:23 PM
COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world. 8 December 2023 11:47 AM
View all World
4 east African countries are going for nuclear power – why this is a bad idea Nuclear power may not be the solution for the continent's energy needs. 8 December 2023 11:48 AM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
View all Africa
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Hop on board the MyCiTi for late night shopping

10 December 2023 1:07 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Festive Season
MyCiti Bus Service
MyCiTi bus route

The MyCiTi bus service has adapted its service schedules to make shopping and outings for residents and visitors easier over the holiday period.
A Cape Town MyCiTi bus. Picture: Graeme Raubenheimer/EWN
A Cape Town MyCiTi bus. Picture: Graeme Raubenheimer/EWN

If you prefer late night shopping during the festive season and don't want the hassle of finding parking, why not jump on board the MyCiti bus.

The city's bus service has adapted its service schedules to suit the needs of residents and visitors over the holiday period.

This year, passengers can once again look forward additional trips to Canal Walk and the V&A Waterfront, as well as the special festive season route between Atlantis and the Silwerstroom beach and resort over this period.

MyCiTi is a convenient, affordable travel option, especially during our busiest season when traffic congestion and parking can be a source of headaches. Commuters can travel to various recreational spots and shopping centres day and night, and all that’s needed is a valid myconnect card loaded with mover points.

Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

For Canal Walk, the extended hours are between 8 and 23 December, with the last D08 and T03 bus to depart at 22:15.

If your destination is the V&A Waterfront, the last T01 and 214a bus will depart at 23:11 from Table View between 14 and 31 December 2023.

The Silwerstroom beach and resort service will operate on weekends and public holidays (except on 25 December), and on 2 January 2024.

Buses will depart from Atlantis station at 09:00 and 13:00 and return from Silwerstroomstrand at 09:30, 14:00 and 18:00.

The standard routes for weekday services will operate at a reduced frequency from 18 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

This means fewer services for routes T01, T02, T03, 261 and 109. Route D05 will not operate during this time.

All of the MyCiTi service timetables and route information is available at the MyCiti website and on the MyCiTi app.




10 December 2023 1:07 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Festive Season
MyCiti Bus Service
MyCiTi bus route

More from Local

© halfpoint/123rf.com

UNESCO: Climate change education is essential to addressing the climate crisis

10 December 2023 1:02 PM

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has found that 62% of countries lack specific national laws, policies, and strategies for climate change education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: zefirchik06/123rf

Here's a trifling fact. The iconic trifle isn't even a South African dessert!

9 December 2023 1:49 PM

Food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido on the heritage of trifle and what to expect from Waterfall City Courtyard Hotel’s trifle and meal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to talk to your child about their report card

9 December 2023 12:36 PM

Seasoned educator with 30 year experience, Tammy Letcher on how to make best use of your child’s school report as a feedback tool, and how to talk to your child about their report card.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ psisa/123rf.com

Avoid 'Janu-worry' with these financial tips

9 December 2023 10:13 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Benay Sager, the chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association about how to navigate festive season finances and avoid going into the New Year in debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Knife, stab / Pexels: Lum3n

'He threatened chopping off my finger' – CPT mountain hiker describes mugging

8 December 2023 2:01 PM

This incident is part of a series of more than 80 muggings reported on Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and Lion's Head in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dan Marokane. Picture: Dan Marokane Facebook page.

Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job

8 December 2023 1:20 PM

Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidate to head the embattled SOE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mineworkers at the Gold One mine in Modder East. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Fresh hostage drama unfolding at Gold One Modder East mine

8 December 2023 11:28 AM

Tensions ran high at the gold mine almost two months ago when a turf war between rival unions NUM and AMCU saw hundreds of workers stuck underground for three days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Hawks seized counterfeit Lego goods at the Oriental City in Centurion on 7 December 2023. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X

Hawks confiscate fake Lego worth nearly R1m at Oriental City

8 December 2023 10:55 AM

Two thousand one hundred units of fake Lego products were confiscated during an operation on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scared dog, dog hiding / Pixabay: ArtsyElements_EScience

Outrage as V&A Waterfront's New Year's Eve fireworks display set to go ahead

8 December 2023 10:49 AM

The SPCA is most certainly disappointed by the V&A Waterfront, says Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape

8 December 2023 9:51 AM

Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Over 99% Grade 1 and 8 pupils placed for 2024, says Gauteng Education Dept

10 December 2023 5:56 PM

NHI will address inequality gap in the health sector, says HAITU

10 December 2023 5:33 PM

Water demand spikes in Joburg areas already battling shortages

10 December 2023 5:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA