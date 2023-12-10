Hop on board the MyCiTi for late night shopping
If you prefer late night shopping during the festive season and don't want the hassle of finding parking, why not jump on board the MyCiti bus.
The city's bus service has adapted its service schedules to suit the needs of residents and visitors over the holiday period.
This year, passengers can once again look forward additional trips to Canal Walk and the V&A Waterfront, as well as the special festive season route between Atlantis and the Silwerstroom beach and resort over this period.
MyCiTi is a convenient, affordable travel option, especially during our busiest season when traffic congestion and parking can be a source of headaches. Commuters can travel to various recreational spots and shopping centres day and night, and all that’s needed is a valid myconnect card loaded with mover points.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility
For Canal Walk, the extended hours are between 8 and 23 December, with the last D08 and T03 bus to depart at 22:15.
If your destination is the V&A Waterfront, the last T01 and 214a bus will depart at 23:11 from Table View between 14 and 31 December 2023.
The Silwerstroom beach and resort service will operate on weekends and public holidays (except on 25 December), and on 2 January 2024.
Buses will depart from Atlantis station at 09:00 and 13:00 and return from Silwerstroomstrand at 09:30, 14:00 and 18:00.
The standard routes for weekday services will operate at a reduced frequency from 18 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.
This means fewer services for routes T01, T02, T03, 261 and 109. Route D05 will not operate during this time.
All of the MyCiTi service timetables and route information is available at the MyCiti website and on the MyCiTi app.
