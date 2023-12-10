Food fiesta at Goodwood's Food Truck Valley





The Food Truck Valley at N1 City. Photo: Food Truck Valley/Facebook

Cape Town's food-truck scene has certainly grown in recent years.

And one little hidden gem in the heart of Goodwood is a foodie's dream.

The Food Truck Valley, located at N1 City (opposite McDonalds), is a popular hangout spot on weekends, bringing loads of fun and flavour to the otherwise quiet area.

Some of the food trucks are regulars, while others are special guests for the weekend.

Prepare to have your mouth watering when you see the range of finger-licking foods - everything from shwarmas, burgers, hot wings, tacos bao buns, sushi, noodles, corn dogs to the sweeter things like bubble tea, waffles, milkshakes and pineapple on a stick.

There's some outdoor seating, music and just a lekker vibe!

The Food Truck Valley is open every weekend with longer hours over the festive season.