Food fiesta at Goodwood's Food Truck Valley
Cape Town's food-truck scene has certainly grown in recent years.
And one little hidden gem in the heart of Goodwood is a foodie's dream.
The Food Truck Valley, located at N1 City (opposite McDonalds), is a popular hangout spot on weekends, bringing loads of fun and flavour to the otherwise quiet area.
Some of the food trucks are regulars, while others are special guests for the weekend.
Prepare to have your mouth watering when you see the range of finger-licking foods - everything from shwarmas, burgers, hot wings, tacos bao buns, sushi, noodles, corn dogs to the sweeter things like bubble tea, waffles, milkshakes and pineapple on a stick.
There's some outdoor seating, music and just a lekker vibe!
The Food Truck Valley is open every weekend with longer hours over the festive season.
More from Entertainment
Fun kids activities that won't break the break
Sara-Jayne is joined by Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com to talk about some of the best kid-friendly spots and activities to keep you youngsters busy over the holidays.Read More
New theatre show 'untangles' the old Rapunzel story
Sara-Jayne is joined by Faeron Wheeler Producer of the show and programme manager at The Masque Theatre to talk about the forthcoming family-friendly production of Rapunzel – Untangling the Truth.Read More
Ready for some childhood nostalgia? The Sound of Music returns to the stage
Sara-Jayne is joined in studio by cast members of the much-anticipated revival tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “The Sound of Music” which begins at the Artscape on 14 December 2023.Read More
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Magriet Groenewald this Sunday!
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest, for an hour of their favourite 80's & 90's music.Read More
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17
In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17.Read More
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list
New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.Read More
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways
“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”Read More
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together
The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend.Read More
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December
Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December.Read More