Springboks to take on All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium - save the date!





Lester Kiewit speaks to Gina Woodburn (Marketing Manager at Cape Town Stadium) about hosting the historic clash between the All Blacks and the World Champion Springboks, set for 7 September 2024.

Springboks fixtures in 2024 include two Tests against world-number-two Ireland and a clash with the All Blacks in Cape Town with matches in Durban, Pretoria, Jozi and Nelspruit.

The last time South Africa played the All Blacks in Cape Town was in 2017 at Newlands Stadium where the Boks lost 25-24.

The Springboks’ home test schedule for 2024 is:

Saturday, 6 July: SA vs. Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 13 July: SA vs. Ireland (Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 20 July: SA vs. Portugal (venue TBC)

Saturday, 31 August: SA vs. New Zealand (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday, 7 September: SA vs. New Zealand (DHL Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday, 28 September: SA vs. Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Woodburn says the stadium will be at capacity and that tickets will sell out as they become available.