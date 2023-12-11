'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Bongani Bingwa interviews Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group Chairperson and Leader of the Change Starts Now platform.
Listen below.
"This ANC, is it the ANC of my grandparents and my parents? It is not my ANC," says Jardine.
Jardine, who comes from the ruling party, wants to reshape South Africa’s political landscape, arguing that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead the country into the future.
The anti-apartheid activist launched the 'Change Starts Now' platform on the weekend.
#Change Jardine: this ANC, is it the ANC of my grandparents and my parents. And it is not my ANC. He says many good people’s voices have been silenced in the ANC - he spoke to elders and stalwarts' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2023
Jardine says South Africa needs the following changes:
- The state must be fixed, whether it's NSFAS, basic services or pension payouts
- Parliament must become functional
- Citizens must be given the agency that they rightly deserve
South Africa is in a bad place.Roger Jardine, Leader – Change Starts Now
We need a government that is responsive to the people of this country.Roger Jardine, Leader – Change Starts Now
We're calling on South Africans to vote for change.Roger Jardine, Leader – Change Starts Now
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Source : fac
