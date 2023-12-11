'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine





Bongani Bingwa interviews Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group Chairperson and Leader of the Change Starts Now platform.

"This ANC, is it the ANC of my grandparents and my parents? It is not my ANC," says Jardine.

Jardine, who comes from the ruling party, wants to reshape South Africa’s political landscape, arguing that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead the country into the future.

The anti-apartheid activist launched the 'Change Starts Now' platform on the weekend.

Jardine says South Africa needs the following changes:

The state must be fixed, whether it's NSFAS, basic services or pension payouts

Parliament must become functional

Citizens must be given the agency that they rightly deserve

South Africa is in a bad place. Roger Jardine, Leader – Change Starts Now

We need a government that is responsive to the people of this country. Roger Jardine, Leader – Change Starts Now

We're calling on South Africans to vote for change. Roger Jardine, Leader – Change Starts Now

