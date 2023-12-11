Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending baseball news. Skip to 3:49 for this one.
Gilchrist reports "on the biggest sports deal in baseball" since Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona several years ago.
Japanese baseball star, Shohei Ohtani (29) has made history by signing a record-breaking deal with the LA Dodgers in a 10-year contract that'll make him just over R13 billion ($700m) richer.
The baseball superstar, nicknamed "Shotime" is described as the "best player ever" and is often referred to as "unicorn" because he can pitch and bat - a rare quality in baseball, as most players are only schooled in one or the other.
Ohtani's endorsement portfolio grew from $6m in 2021 to at least $35m this year, according to Forbes.
Add that to his salary and he is estimated to have raked in around $65m in earnings for the 2023 season, which would be another Major League Baseball record.
Earlier this year, Ohtani was voted the most valuable player (MVP) for the second time since 2021.
Gilchrist says, Ohtani is indispensable and the baseball world knows it.
He's quite a sensation. I'm not sure I love baseball but I might just watch with him in it.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
More from Sport
Springboks to take on All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium - save the date!
The Rugby World Cup feeling will return to the Mother City next year when the two titans of the game clash once more.Read More
[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare
These roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate crowds of 50 000 people each day.Read More
[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers
Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week.Read More
[HSBC SVNS] 'We don't win in Cape Town but it's exciting' - Jan de Koning
Jan de Koning (Editor at Rugby365) shares his thoughts on the Cape Town Sevens this weekend.Read More
HSBC SVNS set to thrill Cape Town crowds this weekend - are you ready?
This weekend promises a vibrant festival atmosphere and a thrilling spectacle on and off the pitch.Read More
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist
"Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes"Read More
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.Read More
Rugby SEVENS (9-10 December) is 'the biggest party in Cape Town'
Alderman JP Smith explains what to expect over this weekend including road closures and free transport options for match-goers.Read More
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe
Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.Read More