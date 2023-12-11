Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain across severa... 11 December 2023 2:35 PM
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife cautions communities about elephants roaming the streets Thes elephants are believed to have journeyed from Mpumalanga, Mozambique and Swaziland. 11 December 2023 2:29 PM
Nzimande proposes prioritising certain programmes and degrees for NSFAS funding Do we just fund everyone who knocks at the door of NSFAS or do we prioritise certain programmes? That's what Higher Education Mini... 11 December 2023 11:37 AM
View all Local
ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event On Sunday, the ANC welcomed back into the party about 50 members who had defected from the EFF. 11 December 2023 10:52 AM
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future. 11 December 2023 9:31 AM
Roger Jardine 'a puppet of capital', says ANC's Mbalula The African National Congress (ANC) has accused businessman, Roger Jardine, of trying to poach ANC veterans due to their struggle... 11 December 2023 7:43 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine hostage drama: Workers begin to resurface from shaft The mine’s head of legal Ziyaad Hassam said about 300 of close to 500 mineworkers resurfaced on Monday, adding that they anticipat... 11 December 2023 2:15 PM
Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey Penelope Meniere (Marketing Director at Workshop 17) explains recent survey results about workwear. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidat... 8 December 2023 1:20 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Toddler hides dad’s phone somewhere he will never find it There is never a dull moment when you have kids, especially if they get a hold of your stuff. 11 December 2023 2:11 PM
Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey Penelope Meniere (Marketing Director at Workshop 17) explains recent survey results about workwear. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
What are the tax consequences when cancelling your retirement annuity? A retirement annuity is a long-term tax-free savings account that you can only convert into a pension at the earliest age of 55. 10 December 2023 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever." 11 December 2023 10:32 AM
Springboks to take on All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium - save the date! The Rugby World Cup feeling will return to the Mother City next year when the two titans of the game clash once more. 11 December 2023 8:21 AM
[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare These roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate crowds of 50 000 people each day. 8 December 2023 11:12 AM
View all Sport
TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews Here's how social media responded... 11 December 2023 2:49 PM
Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline Viewers are in for laughter and feel good vibes from an "amazing cast', says Masha. 11 December 2023 11:06 AM
Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)! The multi-Grammy-award-winning Michael Bublé brings his Higher Tour to Pretoria and Cape Town. 11 December 2023 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. 11 December 2023 12:49 PM
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya. 11 December 2023 11:14 AM
UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets. 8 December 2023 3:25 PM
View all World
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya. 11 December 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal

11 December 2023 10:32 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Major League Baseball
The World View
LA Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani

The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever."

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending baseball news. Skip to 3:49 for this one.

Gilchrist reports "on the biggest sports deal in baseball" since Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona several years ago.

Japanese baseball star, Shohei Ohtani (29) has made history by signing a record-breaking deal with the LA Dodgers in a 10-year contract that'll make him just over R13 billion ($700m) richer.

The baseball superstar, nicknamed "Shotime" is described as the "best player ever" and is often referred to as "unicorn" because he can pitch and bat - a rare quality in baseball, as most players are only schooled in one or the other.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Ohtani's endorsement portfolio grew from $6m in 2021 to at least $35m this year, according to Forbes.

Add that to his salary and he is estimated to have raked in around $65m in earnings for the 2023 season, which would be another Major League Baseball record.

Earlier this year, Ohtani was voted the most valuable player (MVP) for the second time since 2021.

Gilchrist says, Ohtani is indispensable and the baseball world knows it.

He's quite a sensation. I'm not sure I love baseball but I might just watch with him in it.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



11 December 2023 10:32 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Major League Baseball
The World View
LA Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani

More from Sport

Cape Town CBD has been brought to a standstill by thousands of Springbok supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan.

Springboks to take on All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium - save the date!

11 December 2023 8:21 AM

The Rugby World Cup feeling will return to the Mother City next year when the two titans of the game clash once more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans enjoy the atmosphere at Cape Town Stadium on the inaugural Cape Town Sevens tournament on 12 December 2015. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN.

[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare

8 December 2023 11:12 AM

These roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate crowds of 50 000 people each day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers

8 December 2023 10:13 AM

Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

[HSBC SVNS] 'We don't win in Cape Town but it's exciting' - Jan de Koning

8 December 2023 9:04 AM

Jan de Koning (Editor at Rugby365) shares his thoughts on the Cape Town Sevens this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ime source: RWC Media Zone, screengrab from website

HSBC SVNS set to thrill Cape Town crowds this weekend - are you ready?

8 December 2023 8:00 AM

This weekend promises a vibrant festival atmosphere and a thrilling spectacle on and off the pitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sports psychologist, Dr Koketjo Tsebe. Photo: 947

Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist

7 December 2023 3:57 PM

"Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's under 19 cricket team captain David Teeger. Picture: Supplied/Old Edwardian Society on X

CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments

7 December 2023 12:39 PM

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans enjoy the atmosphere at Cape Town Stadium on the inaugural Cape Town Sevens tournament on 12 December 2015. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN.

Rugby SEVENS (9-10 December) is 'the biggest party in Cape Town'

7 December 2023 10:44 AM

Alderman JP Smith explains what to expect over this weekend including road closures and free transport options for match-goers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa interviews young footballer, Gabriella Niemack. Photo: 947

Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe

6 December 2023 2:34 PM

Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history

5 December 2023 2:58 PM

Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate].

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)!

Entertainment

Springboks to take on All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium - save the date!

Sport

ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife cautions communities about elephants roaming the streets

11 December 2023 4:29 PM

Cabinet greenlights PetroSA partnership with Gazprombank to restart WC refinery

11 December 2023 3:01 PM

Decision expected on alleged Parly arsonist Mafe's mental state to stand trial

11 December 2023 2:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA