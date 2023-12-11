RAF says more complaints being received of claimants not receiving payouts
JOHANNESBURG - Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo said that they were seeing more and more complaints from victims of car crashes who said they’d still not received their awards years down the line.
His comments come against the backdrop of recent reports which suggest that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) received complaints against almost 10,000 legal practitioners this year.
A number of these relate to allegations of dodgy dealings involving the RAF, including trying to swindle their clients out of RAF payouts.
Letsoalo spoke to 702’s Bongani Bingwa about the issue on Monday morning.
"We are seeing more and more and more each day and especially after we launched our call centre. We are receiving a lot of complaints from different claimants, particularly saying we realised we have now been paid by the fund maybe two or three years back but we’ve not received our money."
Letsoalo estimates that around 80% of the complaints the LPC received against legal professionals were linked to the RAF and accused the RAF of lacking the will or the muscle to address the issue.
"We have reported 102 law firms as far back as 2020. We are sitting in 2023... most of those law firms are still practicing."
This article first appeared on EWN : RAF says more complaints being received of claimants not receiving payouts
Source : @RAF_SA/Twitter
