SA's drowning in a water crisis and 'mafias' are pushing us in deeper – WaterCAN
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ferrial Adam, Manager of WaterCAN.
Listen below
South Africa is in a water crisis and it seems that we're only sinking deeper and deeper.
According to the Blue, Green and No Drop reports, there is an overall deterioration in critical standards that need to be met to keep our water supply constant, and safe.
46% of drinking systems in the country don’t comply with microbiological standards, 67.6% of wastewater treatment works are failing and 47.4% of our water is lost or unaccounted for.
With 46% of municipalities not complying with drinking water standards, that means most of us should not drink the water from those systems without boiling it, however, why have we not seen more notices warning citizens to boil water before consuming it?
This is of grave concern, says Adam, as it can cause serious health implications if polluted water is consumed.
She adds that local 'mafias' are taking advantage of this by becoming private water tank operators, cashing in on the government's failure to maintain water infrastructure.
RELATED: 46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report
RELATED: Is South Africa's water infrastructure being sabotaged?
RELATED: How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report
Almost half of the population in South Africa are in a place where they can't drink tap water.Dr Ferrial Adam, Manager – WaterCAN
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
