Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)!
Michael Bublé is coming to Cape Town and Pretoria in April next year!
Tickets for his 'Higher Tour ' go on sale on Thursday (14 December).
Discovery Bank pre-sales begin at 9 am on Tuesday (12 December) on Ticketmaster and will run until 8.59 am on Thursday (14 December).
Tickets for the general public become available at 9 am on Thursday (14 December), exclusively from Ticketmaster.
Save these dates:
Cape Town
When: 16 and 17 April 2024
Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town
Pretoria
When: 19 and 20 April 2024
Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria
This event is brought to you by Michael Bublé and Big Concerts in association with 947, 702, KFM 94.5 and CapeTalk.
