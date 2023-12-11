Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline
Bongani Bingwa speaks to local actor and leading man in Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas', Tumisho Masha about the film.
Listen below.
Tumisho Masha is the leading man (or rather, man to be warned about) in Netflix's local romcom, 'Yoh! Christmas.'
Masha says playing "a leading man who doesn't have to take his clothes off has been fantastic."
He added that the amazing cast and the fascinating storyline is why he wanted to work on the movie.
So, what's special about that storyline?
Masha says the film is about a single woman in her 30s who goes home for Christmas and faces pressure from her family to find a man so much so that she blurts out, "I have a boyfriend" at a family dinner (without having one).
This catapults her into finding that boyfriend just in time for Christmas so that her family can meet him.
Only this time, the societal and familial pressure faced as a single woman "is made fun of," making it "relatable."
The leading lady goes on several dates to find the one - what's a romcom without one of these, right?
It feels like everyday South African life without all the problems we have. Viewers are in for laughter and feel good vibes.Tumisho Masha, Actor
To people in the dating streets or for those who just want to be grateful that they're not because of all the new-age dating drama - this one's for you.
And whether the leading lady finds the one - is up to you to find out when you watch.
Catch the trailer below for a sneak peek.
This article first appeared on 702 : Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline
More from Entertainment
TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews
Here's how social media responded...Read More
Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)!
The multi-Grammy-award-winning Michael Bublé brings his Higher Tour to Pretoria and Cape Town.Read More
Food fiesta at Goodwood's Food Truck Valley
If you love street food, then brace yourself for a tantalizing journey at the Food Truck Valley.Read More
Fun kids activities that won't break the bank
Sara-Jayne is joined by Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com to talk about some of the best kid-friendly spots and activities to keep you youngsters busy over the holidays.Read More
New theatre show 'untangles' the old Rapunzel story
Sara-Jayne is joined by Faeron Wheeler Producer of the show and programme manager at The Masque Theatre to talk about the forthcoming family-friendly production of Rapunzel – Untangling the Truth.Read More
Ready for some childhood nostalgia? The Sound of Music returns to the stage
Sara-Jayne is joined in studio by cast members of the much-anticipated revival tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “The Sound of Music” which begins at the Artscape on 14 December 2023.Read More
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Magriet Groenewald this Sunday!
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest, for an hour of their favourite 80's & 90's music.Read More
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17
In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17.Read More
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list
New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.Read More