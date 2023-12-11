Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Opinion
Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline

11 December 2023 11:06 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Netflix SA
Tumisho Masha
netflix original series
netflix series

Viewers are in for laughter and feel good vibes from an "amazing cast', says Masha.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to local actor and leading man in Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas', Tumisho Masha about the film.

Listen below.

Tumisho Masha is the leading man (or rather, man to be warned about) in Netflix's local romcom, 'Yoh! Christmas.'

Masha says playing "a leading man who doesn't have to take his clothes off has been fantastic."

He added that the amazing cast and the fascinating storyline is why he wanted to work on the movie.

So, what's special about that storyline?

Masha says the film is about a single woman in her 30s who goes home for Christmas and faces pressure from her family to find a man so much so that she blurts out, "I have a boyfriend" at a family dinner (without having one).

This catapults her into finding that boyfriend just in time for Christmas so that her family can meet him.

Only this time, the societal and familial pressure faced as a single woman "is made fun of," making it "relatable."

The leading lady goes on several dates to find the one - what's a romcom without one of these, right?

It feels like everyday South African life without all the problems we have. Viewers are in for laughter and feel good vibes.

Tumisho Masha, Actor

To people in the dating streets or for those who just want to be grateful that they're not because of all the new-age dating drama - this one's for you.

And whether the leading lady finds the one - is up to you to find out when you watch.

Catch the trailer below for a sneak peek.


This article first appeared on 702 : Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline




