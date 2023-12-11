Nzimande proposes prioritising certain programmes and degrees for NSFAS funding





Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in Education at Stellenbosch University.

Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, says Cabinet has approved the next phase of a funding model for the “missing middle”.

In addition, Nzimande proposed that funding should be prioritised according to certain degrees, programmes and certificates according to the country's economic needs.

"Do we just fund everyone who knocks at the door for NSFAS or do we prioritise certain programmes, degrees and certificates based on the skills needs of the country," he questioned.

On the other hand, Jansen questions what kind of country are we trying to achieve – one where everyone knows how to fix things, or a country where people have the basic values associated with what it means to be human.

In his opinion, this all comes down to corruption within NSFAS, and that if it's dealt with accordingly and efficiently, there will be enough funds to cover all avenues of studies.

Classroom / Picture: pixabay.com

What kind of country are we trying to build here? Jonathan Jansen, Professor in Education – Stellenbosch University

