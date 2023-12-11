ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event





JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has clarified an incident where a vehicle was seen dropping off Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) T-shirts at one of its event, saying it was a prop for its ceremony.

On Sunday, the ANC welcomed back into the party about 50 members who had defected from the EFF.

Prior to the shirt-swapping ceremony at the Wadela community hall on the West Rand, a white BMW was spotted giving out EFF T-shirts to the attendees.

Former EFF PR councillor in the Merafong municipality and now ANC member, Sarah Khan, said that the T-shirts were used for a symbolic gesture.

"The issue of the T-shirt... it was just a symbol to show that we are leaving a party that has long oppressed us as women. As for myself, I have been the chief whip of the EFF but as the chief whip of the EFF, I have never felt that warmth. I am not saying the president of the EFF should have given me all the attention... the secretary of the region was abusing us but the president did nothing."

