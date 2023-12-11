ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has clarified an incident where a vehicle was seen dropping off Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) T-shirts at one of its event, saying it was a prop for its ceremony.
On Sunday, the ANC welcomed back into the party about 50 members who had defected from the EFF.
Prior to the shirt-swapping ceremony at the Wadela community hall on the West Rand, a white BMW was spotted giving out EFF T-shirts to the attendees.
Former EFF PR councillor in the Merafong municipality and now ANC member, Sarah Khan, said that the T-shirts were used for a symbolic gesture.
"The issue of the T-shirt... it was just a symbol to show that we are leaving a party that has long oppressed us as women. As for myself, I have been the chief whip of the EFF but as the chief whip of the EFF, I have never felt that warmth. I am not saying the president of the EFF should have given me all the attention... the secretary of the region was abusing us but the president did nothing."
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event
More from Politics
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
Roger Jardine 'a puppet of capital', says ANC's Mbalula
The African National Congress (ANC) has accused businessman, Roger Jardine, of trying to poach ANC veterans due to their struggle credentials.Read More
Ramaphosa hasn't offered to mediate in dispute between ANC, Ezulweni - Mbalula
ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that Ramaphosa had shown interest in the matter, however, it’s being handled by the party’s legal team.Read More
Roger Jardine launches Change Starts Now platform, urges SA to stand against ANC
Businessman and struggle activist, Roger Jardine, told a packed Riverlea community hall that he no longer recognised the African National Congress (ANC) and that it was no longer the movement that he, his parents and grandparents had joined during the apartheid era.Read More
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape
Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.Read More
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change'
The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 billion for the 2019 elections, it is not hard to imagine 'they have more than that in their war chest for the coming elections'.Read More
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform
Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.Read More
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years
"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."Read More
Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introduced in Parliament as an historic achievement.Read More