Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain across severa... 11 December 2023 2:35 PM
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife cautions communities about elephants roaming the streets Thes elephants are believed to have journeyed from Mpumalanga, Mozambique and Swaziland. 11 December 2023 2:29 PM
Nzimande proposes prioritising certain programmes and degrees for NSFAS funding Do we just fund everyone who knocks at the door of NSFAS or do we prioritise certain programmes? That's what Higher Education Mini... 11 December 2023 11:37 AM
View all Local
ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event On Sunday, the ANC welcomed back into the party about 50 members who had defected from the EFF. 11 December 2023 10:52 AM
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future. 11 December 2023 9:31 AM
Roger Jardine 'a puppet of capital', says ANC's Mbalula The African National Congress (ANC) has accused businessman, Roger Jardine, of trying to poach ANC veterans due to their struggle... 11 December 2023 7:43 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine hostage drama: Workers begin to resurface from shaft The mine’s head of legal Ziyaad Hassam said about 300 of close to 500 mineworkers resurfaced on Monday, adding that they anticipat... 11 December 2023 2:15 PM
Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey Penelope Meniere (Marketing Director at Workshop 17) explains recent survey results about workwear. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidat... 8 December 2023 1:20 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Toddler hides dad’s phone somewhere he will never find it There is never a dull moment when you have kids, especially if they get a hold of your stuff. 11 December 2023 2:11 PM
What are the tax consequences when cancelling your retirement annuity? A retirement annuity is a long-term tax-free savings account that you can only convert into a pension at the earliest age of 55. 10 December 2023 10:49 AM
How to eat and be merry while maintaining healthy habits this festive season With a greater variety of food options available than usual, it's easy to overindulge during the holiday season. 10 December 2023 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever." 11 December 2023 10:32 AM
[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare These roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate crowds of 50 000 people each day. 8 December 2023 11:12 AM
[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week. 8 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all Sport
TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews Here's how social media responded... 11 December 2023 2:49 PM
Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline Viewers are in for laughter and feel good vibes from an "amazing cast', says Masha. 11 December 2023 11:06 AM
Food fiesta at Goodwood's Food Truck Valley If you love street food, then brace yourself for a tantalizing journey at the Food Truck Valley. 10 December 2023 1:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya. 11 December 2023 11:14 AM
UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets. 8 December 2023 3:25 PM
Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL) It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible. 8 December 2023 12:23 PM
View all World
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya. 11 December 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics

11 December 2023 11:14 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
colonialism

This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya.

Written by Gabrielle Lynch: Professor of Comparative Politics, University of Warwick.

Kenya celebrates 60 years of independence this year. As a political scientist who has studied Kenya for the past 20 years, I consider a turning point from each decade that helped to shape the East African country’s post-colonial politics. I haven’t selected elections, assassinations or other moments that have enjoyed much coverage over the years. Instead, I turn to often-forgotten moments that shed light on the country’s key steps forward – and backwards – and the role of agency and institutions.

1964: The Lanet mutiny

In the 1960s and 1970s, governments across Africa fell to military coups and countercoups. These nations suffered the arbitrary and authoritarian rule of military leaders.

Kenya managed to avoid this fate. A regiment based at Lanet in Nakuru did stage an unsuccessful mutiny in 1964. In response, Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta – as Kenyan political scholar Musambayi Katumanga has detailed – opted to keep the military small. He relied instead on various police units.

Kenyatta also “gradually altered the military’s ethnic composition”, which, at that time, was disproportionately composed of officers from Kalenjin, Kamba, Samburu and Somali communities. He increased the number of co-ethnic Kikuyu, Kenya’s largest and most economically dominant ethnic group.

These measures helped to ensure the military’s loyalty to the regime. But at a cost. The multiplication of security units undermined control and accountability.

The strategy of ethnic recruitment and promotion reinforced a sense of an ethnically biased state. It was a strategy copied by Kenyatta’s successor, Daniel Arap Moi, after a coup attempt in 1982. Kenya’s third president, Mwai Kibaki, also adopted it after the country’s 2007/8 post-election crisis.

1976: The Change the Constitution Movement

By the mid-1970s, Kenyatta was unwell. To prevent the automatic succession of his vice-president, Moi, a group of prominent Kikuyu politicians attempted to change the constitution. Their efforts were unsuccessful. Power transferred peacefully to Moi upon Kenyatta’s death in 1978.

Nevertheless, the attempt had three important legacies:

  • the military had once again been kept out of national politics

  • the new president was made acutely aware of the insecurity of his position

  • a popular sense grew of how a Kikuyu elite felt entitled to rule.

1980: The crackdown begins

For the first year or so, Moi largely followed in Kenyatta’s footsteps, or “nyayo” in Kiswahili. He blocked any real opposition but left space for broader political debate.

However, in 1980, Moi’s more authoritarian streak began to show. He banned the Nairobi University Students’ Organisation and deregistered the University Academic Staff Union and Kenya Civil Servants Union. He also ordered ethnicity-based associations to wind up their affairs in the interest of “national unity”.

Authoritarianism came to characterise the 1980s as people were required to follow in Moi’s footsteps.

1990: Timothy Njoya’s New Year speech

In November 1991, the Paris Club of donors, an informal group of Western creditors, suspended US$350 million in aid to Kenya until political reforms were initiated. The following month, a constitutional amendment was rushed through parliament, paving the way for a return to multi-party elections.

This timeline could mistakenly be taken to suggest that it was donor pressure that forced constitutional reform. However, there was already substantive pressure for multi-party politics from within Kenya.

A tidal change occurred at the dawn of 1990 when, in a New Year speech, theologian Timothy Njoya speculated on how much longer Kenya would be a one-party state. Opposition elements –- most notably, religious and civil society leaders and politicians marginalised from the political centre –- became increasingly vocal in their demands for multi-party politics.

It was these domestic demands – together with the threat of suspended aid – that forced Moi’s hand and prompted a return to multi-party politics in the early 1990s. Still, Moi sought to control the transition.

2005: The constitutional referendum

In 2002, Kibaki and the National Rainbow Coalition ousted independence party Kanu in a landslide victory. This prompted a moment of great optimism in Kenya.

However, divisions soon wracked the coalition as reports emerged of corruption scandals and ethnic bias. Promises of constitutional reform were watered down. Popular frustration showed when Kenyans rejected the draft constitution in the 2005 referendum.

The referendum and general elections that followed meant that Kenya was in an intense campaign period for over two years. This elongated campaign drew attention to frustrated hopes. It also presented the government as from and for the Kikuyu.

The referendum also increased confidence in the electoral commission. This meant that people paid relatively little attention to developments like Kibaki’s unilateral judicial appointments.

Finally, the referendum fostered a sense that the opposition would win the 2007 election unless it was rigged. Together with a problematic election and a history of unpunished election-related violence, these factors fuelled Kenya’s greatest post-colonial crisis. More than 1,000 people were killed and almost 700,000 displaced in violence after the 2007 election.

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)
Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

2011: A new chief justice

The 2007/8 crisis paved the way for a new constitution in 2010. Among other things, it devolved power to 47 new county governments. It also established a new bill of rights and created the Supreme Court. The latter has exclusive jurisdiction to hear and determine presidential election petitions and determine appeals from the court of appeal. It also determines cases that involve the interpretation or application of the Constitution.

As the highest court in the land, the leadership of the Supreme Court is critical. It marked a turning point when Willy Mutunga –- a highly respected human rights advocate –- was appointed as the court’s first chief justice. Some criticise Mutunga for having validated Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto’s election in 2013. However, he also presided over decisions that protected the devolution of power and the Bill of Rights. And he oversaw reforms and judicial learnings that helped to establish a more independent court. Reforms that – together with his successor’s brave leadership – made the Supreme Court’s annulment of the August 2017 election possible.

The lesson from these moments: individuals can make a difference for good or bad, particularly when they help to reshape the institutions that will outlive them.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation

This article first appeared on 702 : Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics




11 December 2023 11:14 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
colonialism

More from Africa

@ niyazz/123rf.com

60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule

11 December 2023 1:42 PM

Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Hilton hotel in Nairobi. Picture: mwanasimba from La Réunion via Wikimedia Commons

The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper

11 December 2023 12:06 PM

The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nuclear power plant. Picture: Kurt Klement from Pixabay

4 east African countries are going for nuclear power – why this is a bad idea

8 December 2023 11:48 AM

Nuclear power may not be the solution for the continent's energy needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies

4 December 2023 12:37 PM

African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rwandan soldiers / Wikimedia Commons: SSgt Ryan Crane

Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians

28 November 2023 11:22 AM

Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal

2 November 2023 12:14 PM

The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Basic Education Department said it’s using the progress in international reading literacy study to design a new capacity-building programme. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils

31 October 2023 3:57 PM

A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings

27 October 2023 12:55 PM

Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa

24 October 2023 9:32 PM

The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: andreypopov/123rf.com

Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya

16 October 2023 8:25 AM

Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian

11 December 2023 12:49 PM

Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Pawel86

UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth

8 December 2023 3:25 PM

Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © faizalramli/123rf.com

Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL)

8 December 2023 12:23 PM

It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The city of Dubai. Picture: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield

8 December 2023 11:47 AM

By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana

8 December 2023 9:24 AM

The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske

COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'

7 December 2023 7:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kodda/123rf.com

Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil

7 December 2023 5:05 PM

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jvdwolf/123rf.com

Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023

7 December 2023 1:43 PM

Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay via pexels

[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions

7 December 2023 10:18 AM

Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine / Pixabay: hosnysalah

IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'

7 December 2023 9:39 AM

"His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)!

Entertainment

Springboks to take on All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium - save the date!

Sport

ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife cautions communities about elephants roaming the streets

11 December 2023 4:29 PM

Cabinet greenlights PetroSA partnership with Gazprombank to restart WC refinery

11 December 2023 3:01 PM

Decision expected on alleged Parly arsonist Mafe's mental state to stand trial

11 December 2023 2:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA