Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One
JOHANNESBURG - Gold One mine says the hostage drama at its Modder East operation in Springs remains critical.
This as the impasse between the company and some disgruntled workers enters its fourth day.
AMCU supporters are allegedly blockading the shaft exit as a labour dispute over organising rights at the mine continues.
It’s the second hostage drama at the mine - almost 100 workers were dismissed for staging an illegal strike in October.
Tensions flared underground on Sunday when some mineworkers were brutally beaten by alleged hostage takers.
Eight workers were released in the process – one was rushed to hospital with lacerations on his back.
AMCU supporters, who are said to be behind the impasse, also threatened to kill other workers in a desperate move to get food from mine management.
But the mine’s head of legal, Ziyaad Hassam, has confirmed that the hostage takers have not carried out the threat.
"It is still a volatile situation, so we don’t want to underestimate what those underground could potentially do."
The mine is now holding its cards close to its chest as it meets with police to discuss ways to defuse the situation.
This article first appeared on EWN : Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One
