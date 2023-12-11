Streaming issues? Report here
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian

11 December 2023 12:49 PM
by Amy Fraser
Genocide
Land occupation
Israel Palestine conflict

Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Nadi Abu-Saada, an architect, historian and ETA Zürich Postdoctoral Fellow.

Listen below.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has killed 17 177 people in Gaza, according to its Minister of Health.

Most of the deaths, up to 70%, are women and children, it says.

Almost everyone in Gaza - 1.9 million people - has now been displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Architecture often reflects the kind of society that we want to live in, but it's also a tool against groups of people to segregate and isolate, says Abu-Saada.

Abu-Saada breaks down his understanding of the land of Palestine, how maps invent geography and not the other way around, and why colonialism should be studied while it’s happening and not when it’s over and done with.

He laments the IDF's targeting of schools, hospitals and essential services.

In the case of Palestine, he argues, we see the violent imposition of structures that limit people's ability to live in harmony and peace: Palestinians are unable to exit and enter as they please.

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA
Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

RELATED: Israel again orders evacuations as its deadly ground offensive widens

RELATED: IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'

RELATED: ‘We're afraid of the future’: Palestinian kids' hope faded even before the war

With the ground invasion, we can visibly see the intentional destruction of all necessary infrastructure to sustain life.

Dr Nadi Abu-Saada, Architect, Historian and ETA Zürich Postdoctoral Fellow

The destruction we're witnessing is at a scale that is unfathomable.

Dr Nadi Abu-Saada, Architect, Historian and ETA Zürich Postdoctoral Fellow

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




