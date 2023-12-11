Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Nadi Abu-Saada, an architect, historian and ETA Zürich Postdoctoral Fellow.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has killed 17 177 people in Gaza, according to its Minister of Health.

Most of the deaths, up to 70%, are women and children, it says.

Almost everyone in Gaza - 1.9 million people - has now been displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Architecture often reflects the kind of society that we want to live in, but it's also a tool against groups of people to segregate and isolate, says Abu-Saada.

Abu-Saada breaks down his understanding of the land of Palestine, how maps invent geography and not the other way around, and why colonialism should be studied while it’s happening and not when it’s over and done with.

He laments the IDF's targeting of schools, hospitals and essential services.

In the case of Palestine, he argues, we see the violent imposition of structures that limit people's ability to live in harmony and peace: Palestinians are unable to exit and enter as they please.

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

With the ground invasion, we can visibly see the intentional destruction of all necessary infrastructure to sustain life. Dr Nadi Abu-Saada, Architect, Historian and ETA Zürich Postdoctoral Fellow

The destruction we're witnessing is at a scale that is unfathomable. Dr Nadi Abu-Saada, Architect, Historian and ETA Zürich Postdoctoral Fellow

