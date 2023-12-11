Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey
Lester Kiewit speaks to Penelope Meniere (Marketing Director at Workshop 17) about a recent poll they conducted around how dynamic workwear has become.
Listen to the conversation below.
Nowadays, many employees take a casual approach to their workplace wardrobes.
But, does that mean that the days of suits and ties in the office are over?
The Covid-19 pandemic normalised working from home in comfortable attire. For most people, this updated wardrobe involved office at the top and comfy at the bottom AKA - a formal shirt with shorts or pyjama pants.
Workshop 17 surveyed about 5000 respondents from 90 professional industries with results showing a shift to casual workwear among Millennials and Gen Zs.
These groups are most likely focused on a greater work-life balance. So, they work in a more agile way, so they're in and out, transient and working in-between spaces.Penelope Meniere, Marketing Director - Workshop 17
This shift comes largely with the realisation that the way you dress does not equal professional success.
People thrive in workplaces where they are comfortable and authentic.
People still want to be part of a tribe in the workplace but maintain their individualism... when you're more comfortable, you're more productive.Penelope Meniere, Marketing Director - Workshop 17
This shift doesn't mean that the people interviewed aren't professional, it just means that they want to feel comfortable going from one job to the next and to after-work drinks with friends - without changing outfits.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42190872_freelancer.html
More from Business
Gold One mine hostage drama: Workers begin to resurface from shaft
The mine’s head of legal Ziyaad Hassam said about 300 of close to 500 mineworkers resurfaced on Monday, adding that they anticipate the remainder will also follow suit.Read More
Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job
Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidate to head the embattled SOE.Read More
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season
KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this December - listen to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman's appeal.Read More
Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder?
The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.Read More
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stressful saga that followed when her mother passed away.Read More
COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'Read More
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'
The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).Read More
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield
The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.Read More
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster
The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Toddler hides dad’s phone somewhere he will never find it
There is never a dull moment when you have kids, especially if they get a hold of your stuff.Read More
What are the tax consequences when cancelling your retirement annuity?
A retirement annuity is a long-term tax-free savings account that you can only convert into a pension at the earliest age of 55.Read More
How to eat and be merry while maintaining healthy habits this festive season
With a greater variety of food options available than usual, it's easy to overindulge during the holiday season.Read More
December blues? Beat the year-end fatigue with these energy tips
Nutritional Consultant, Health & wellness expert and Founder of VDA Nutrition, Vanessa Ascencao on the most effective vitamins for boosting energy levels now that most people are struggling with year-end fatigue.Read More
Step away from the trifle! How to be mindful of your eating over the holidays
Every Saturday morning, the Weekend Breakfast Show focuses on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Omy Naidoo, a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians about the importance of mindful eating during the festive season.Read More
From England to Iraq, 702 brings the South African diaspora a piece of home
Regardless of where we are in the world, there is always something that draws us to home.Read More
How to give your pet a pawsitively purrfect festive season
T'is the season to spoil your four-legged family members too.Read More
How electroconvulsive therapy heals the brain
There have been new insights into ECT, a stigmatized yet highly effective treatment for depressionRead More
[WATCH] Rice water on your face? TikTok's viral DIY skincare toner surpRICEs
Karen Bester, Medical Trainer at Lamelle weighs in on the trending DIY rice water toner going viral on TikTok.Read More