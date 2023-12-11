TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about stories trending online, including Taylor Swift's latest title: TIME 'Person of the Year.' Skip to 4:22 for this one.
Taylor Swift has been named TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year' for 2023.
The magazine unveiled Swift's cover on 7 December and features Swift's cat, Benjamin Button.
Faces who feature on the cover are characterised as "people or someone who influenced the world in the past 12 months," says Friedman.
According to TIME, 2023 "was the year Taylor Swift perfected her craft."
Friedman notes that Swift is getting backlash from social media users.
Swift had people frothing at the mouth; amongst them were American right winged people who thinks she is a terrible influence on politics and Americans. They say she's a hyper promiscuous childless woman, aging alone with a cat.Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire correspondent
Others made it political and praised Swift for using her influence to get her young fans to register to vote.
Taylor Swift should be Time’s Person of the Year for getting her fans to register to vote in record numbers and for helping to save democracy!' 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) December 5, 2023
Drop a 💙 and Repost if you agree! pic.twitter.com/x7piYz6sMI
Some social media users (even Swifties) are asking "Why Taylor Swift?"
Pro-Palestinian groups and individuals are questioning why a white American billionaire is Time's Person of the Year and using her power and influence to speak up against the "genocide" in the Middle East - which she has the power to do with a single post, says Friedman.
Some of the comments on Instagram were:
"Petition for the people of GAZA to be people of the year!!!"
"Palestinian journalists deserve this way, waaaaaay more, and this is coming from a diehard Swiftie."
"It’s actually the journalists of Palestine."
"Bisan and Motaz should be on that cover not Ms. Rich White Mediocrity."
"Insanely tone deaf. Free Palestine. Taylor hasn't said or done anything truly meaningful in ages."
Some social media users on TikTok went as far as to 'redesign' the TIME cover to what they thought it should be...
@nickguillory Taylor swift getting another accolade someone else deserves #time #personoftheyear #greenscreen ♬ Frosty Drip (Christmas Xmas Trap Beat2) - TikTok Version - DocBlazeBeats
@thom.burley Les personnes de l’année sont le PEUPLE palestinien. ✊🏻 #palestine #freepalestine #timemagazine #boycotttaylorswift ♬ son original - Thom Burley
@austin_wm yeah you lost me Taylor Swift #timepersonoftheyear is silent when we're witnessing a genocide... #SwiftiesForPalestine #freepalestine #taylorswift #boycott #taylorsversion #swifttok ♬ original sound - austin
And some had fun with the news recreating one of TIME's images of Swift with her cat.
Read Taylor Swift's full Person of the Year interview (featuring Benjamin Button, the cat) https://t.co/RgVoNa85kz pic.twitter.com/5nhQS2nTUP' TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2023
@hanauchocolat @Taylor Swift your cat and my cat are not the same 😭😭😭😭😭 dying #taylorswift #timepersonoftheyear #ragdollcat #taylorswiftcats #taylorswiftcat ♬ Style (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
@allisondoyle_ Frank as Cat of the Year 🤠 #taylorswift #swifties #taylorsversion #taylornation #greenscreen #ragdollcat #ragdoll #ragdollsofinstagram ♬ Style (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
@catnamedsquirrel I had to jump on this trend! 🤩 #siberiancat #greenscreen #taylorswift @Taylor Swift ♬ Style (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
@kareemisland #duet with @Teal Trittschuh #TaylorSwift Let’s do this trend #fyp #viral #cat #love #photography ♬ Style (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
@elliespar How did Stinky and I do @Taylor Swift #timepersonoftheyear #taylorswift #swifttok #benjaminbutton #ragdollcat ♬ Karma - Taylor Swift
Friedman says, based on these comments and feedback, "there is no middle ground when it comes to things like this as people will always have something to say."
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Taylor_Swift_Reputation_Tour1.jpg
