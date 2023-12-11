[WATCH] Toddler hides dad’s phone somewhere he will never find it
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about What’s Gone Viral.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
We have all had that moment where we have put our phone down and can’t find where it’s gone.
While in most cases we find it down a couch cushion or tangled in a blanket, this father found that it had fallen into the wrong little hands.
Perhaps you can relate to this if you have a toddler around the house.Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
When checking the security cameras to find his phone, he found that his son had picked it up and put it in between the grill in the front of one of the cars.
why did he do that 😭 pic.twitter.com/TYPapSEbas' non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 6, 2023
Thank goodness for security cameras because that is definitely the last place anyone would have thought to look.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Toddler hides dad’s phone somewhere he will never find it
Source : https://twitter.com/PicturesFoIder/status/1732407657796169841
