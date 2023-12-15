What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!





What a year it's been – from the Thabo Bester fiasco and the death of renowned South African Rapper AKA to fuel increases, muggings on Table Mountain and the Israel-Palestine war.

January

2023 started with a bang

Mavericks strip club left some with their knickers in a twist, two guests had a self-catering horror and hard work and dedication paid off for one of SA's top matrics, Kelly Grace Prowse.

Read more:

Image: Self-catering accommodation provided their guests half a bar of Lux soap for their five-night stay

February

In February, the country and world mourned the death of South African rapper Kieran 'AKA' Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane who were both murdered outside a Durban restaurant.

But, the month also saw Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi breaking it down on the dancefloor at teammate Eben Etzebeth's wedding and the bizarre story of marine conservationist Rainer Schimpf, who became a real-life Jonah when he was swept into the mouth of a Bryde’s Whale.

Refresh your memory:

FILE: Fans fashion a shrine for Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane where they were shot and killed on Florida Road, Durban 10 February 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

March

From the wildly interesting history behind how Cape Town's Disa Park Towers came to be, to winning big with Deal or No Deal South Africa, March proved that local stories matter.

Disa Park Vredehoek Cape Town Wikimedia Commons/Hilton1949

April

Thabo Bester had the media and country wrapped around his finger, as we closely watched his movie-like case unfold.

If it wasn't his expensive clothing that made headlines, it was him jamming in his cell, having a great time.

Also, an actor from a popular Afrikaans TV show was arrested in connection with a murder in Norkem Park, and a 16-year search got a false glimmer of hope when a woman named Julia Wendell started an Instagram page stating why she might be Madeleine McCann.

Read more:

Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana exchange whispers and held hands in the dock during court session on 8 August 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

May

One could say that the common theme for May was food, whether it be children drinking the viral Prime drinks, Mambo's curbing Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge's appetite or figuring out how to feed your family in an economy that makes it feel almost impossible to make ends meet.

André de Ruyter hit the lights out of the park (pun intended) with his tell-all memoir, where he dropped shocking Eskom allegations, after leaving the energy company.

Don't remember? Click below:

PRIME Hydration's energy drink range. Picture: PRIME website

June

A Chinese car took home a title at the Car of the Year Awards, and an article about it was our most-read article of the month.

June saw a Johannesburg man 'winning the Lotto' without ever playing (it's corruption) and two local schools in the running to be titled 'World's Best School'.

And Home Affairs rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Read more:

2023 Beijing X55 SUV / Wikimedia Commons: Alexander-93

July

July covered a wide range of topics, from lifestyle, weather and sports.

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

August

Cape Town came to a standstill as the taxi industry rioted against the City of Cape Town's vehicle impoundments.

Read more:

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

September

Sombre September: Another increase in fuel prices, the end of an era for De Villiers Chocolate, WhatsApp no longer working on older smartphones and the possible ban on Airbnbs in the Mother City.

Don't remember? Click below:

WhatsApp / Pixabay: HeikoAL

October

Watter kant? Die groen kant!

October was dominated by our back-to-back Rugby World Cup Champions, who united the country like never before.

South Africa worshipped the Springboks and even got a public holiday, but some (sore losers?) accused Bongi Mbonambi of using racial slurs during the World Cup semi-final.

However, in true South African fashion, we rallied behind Mbonambi. Some even went as far as sponsoring the word 'kant' in the Woordeboek Van Die Afrikaans Taal (WAT).

Continue reading:

https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/articles/862940

November

That name 'Kolisi'; we see it again in November while Lion's Head makes the news for all the wrong reasons.

Also in November, Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and Scream 6 star Melissa Barrera were dropped by Hollywood heavy-hitters after comments they made relating to the war in the Middle East.

Read more:

American actress, Susan Sarandon. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/GuillemMedina

December

We've made it and what a year it's been!

As the year came to an end, Great White Sharks and the City's failure to implement the Wynberg MyCiti bus route made headlines.

Read more:

Great white shark / Pixabay: SerenityArt

Thank you for taking this journey with us.

Here's to more world-class radio, thought-provoking conversations, great music and special moments!