Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng
Mandy Wiener speaks to Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service (SAWS) Forecaster.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 37:12)
North West, Free State, Limpopo and Gauteng are all at risk of potential flooding amid rainy weather.
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain across several parts of the country.
They warn of the risk of localised flooding, hail, and increased risk of accidents on slippery roads.
RELATED: Joburg EMS on high alert as city braces for inclement weather
Today's Warnings: 11 Dec 2023' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2023
A. Yellow L2: Severe Thunderstorms .....(See Impact Based Warnings map for further details).
B. Yellow L2: Disruptive Rain .... (See Impact Based Warnings map for further details).#SAWS#southafricanweather#southafrican pic.twitter.com/9cYnRiZrP4
The weather could also lead to damage to informal housing in affected areas including the North West, Gauteng, the highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga, central and south-western parts of Limpopo and parts of the Free State.
It is over most of the Eastern parts of the country… we are expecting good amounts of rainfall.Elizabeth Viljoen, SAWS Forecaster
The possibility of thunderstorms will remain in Gauteng throughout the week.
This article first appeared on 702 : Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29307450_bad-weather-caution-warning-sign.html?vti=3634ol-1-58
More from Local
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife cautions communities about elephants roaming the streets
Thes elephants are believed to have journeyed from Mpumalanga, Mozambique and Swaziland.Read More
Nzimande proposes prioritising certain programmes and degrees for NSFAS funding
Do we just fund everyone who knocks at the door of NSFAS or do we prioritise certain programmes? That's what Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is questioning.Read More
Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One
This as the impasse between the company and some disgruntled workers enters its fourth day.Read More
SA's drowning in a water crisis and 'mafias' are pushing us in deeper – WaterCAN
46% of drinking systems in the country don’t comply with microbiological standards.Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
400 miners held hostage: 'We did not want violence or anyone to be killed' - NUM
Hundreds of miners are allegedly been held against their will at the bottom of a mineshaft.Read More
RAF says more complaints being received of claimants not receiving payouts
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo's comments come against the backdrop of recent reports which suggest that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) received complaints against almost 10,000 legal practitioners this year.Read More
Ramaphosa hasn't offered to mediate in dispute between ANC, Ezulweni - Mbalula
ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that Ramaphosa had shown interest in the matter, however, it’s being handled by the party’s legal team.Read More
Deployment of 10,000 new officers will help police visibility - Cele
Ten thousand officers are set to formally join the police service from Friday after completing their training in the recruitment programme, Project 10K.Read More