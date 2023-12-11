Gold One mine hostage drama: Workers begin to resurface from shaft
JOHANNESBURG - Mineworkers have on Monday started to resurface at the Gold One Modder East operation in Springs following a four-day hostage drama.
This is the second impasse between the company and disgruntled workers in as many months.
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union supporters allegedly blockaded the shaft exit last week in what started as a labour dispute over organising rights in October.
Subsequently, the company dismissed 74 workers upsetting the miners who want the disciplinary process to be scrapped.
READ: Hostage situation at Modder East Mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One
It is believed that a shortage in food supplies underground may have frustrated workers out of the shaft.
The mine’s head of legal Ziyaad Hassam said about 300 of close to 500 mineworkers have resurfaced.
“We anticipate that the remainder will also be coming up to surface in the coming minutes, but we will confirm that once that has been resolved. We do think there is an end in sight. We certainly hope that everybody will be coming up to the surface. We will do a headcount to make sure that that is the case."
This article first appeared on EWN : Gold One mine hostage drama: Workers begin to resurface from shaft
