Rental boom puts strain on local families

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain across severa... 11 December 2023 2:35 PM
Nzimande proposes prioritising certain programmes and degrees for NSFAS funding Do we just fund everyone who knocks at the door of NSFAS or do we prioritise certain programmes? That's what Higher Education Mini... 11 December 2023 11:37 AM
Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One This as the impasse between the company and some disgruntled workers enters its fourth day. 11 December 2023 11:09 AM
View all Local
ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event On Sunday, the ANC welcomed back into the party about 50 members who had defected from the EFF. 11 December 2023 10:52 AM
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future. 11 December 2023 9:31 AM
Roger Jardine 'a puppet of capital', says ANC's Mbalula The African National Congress (ANC) has accused businessman, Roger Jardine, of trying to poach ANC veterans due to their struggle... 11 December 2023 7:43 AM
View all Politics
Despite U.S sanctions, cabinet approves PetroSA's deal with Russia’s Gazprombank The deal with Russia's third largest bank will contribute towards restarting PetroSA's gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay. 11 December 2023 9:44 PM
Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy Here's where you can get all your outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment. 11 December 2023 8:50 PM
Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are so comfortable, you might forget your wearing any With the redesigned ovular ear tips, these 'buds don't penetrate your ear canals as deep as other earbuds. 11 December 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
Rental boom puts strain on local families Rental property investors are seeing a significant return on investment due to high demand. 11 December 2023 5:04 PM
[WATCH] Toddler hides dad’s phone somewhere he will never find it There is never a dull moment when you have kids, especially if they get a hold of your stuff. 11 December 2023 2:11 PM
Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey Penelope Meniere (Marketing Director at Workshop 17) explains recent survey results about workwear. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever." 11 December 2023 10:32 AM
Springboks to take on All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium - save the date! The Rugby World Cup feeling will return to the Mother City next year when the two titans of the game clash once more. 11 December 2023 8:21 AM
[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare These roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate crowds of 50 000 people each day. 8 December 2023 11:12 AM
View all Sport
TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews Here's how social media responded... 11 December 2023 2:49 PM
Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline Viewers are in for laughter and feel good vibes from an "amazing cast', says Masha. 11 December 2023 11:06 AM
Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)! The multi-Grammy-award-winning Michael Bublé brings his Higher Tour to Pretoria and Cape Town. 11 December 2023 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. 11 December 2023 12:49 PM
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya. 11 December 2023 11:14 AM
UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets. 8 December 2023 3:25 PM
View all World
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya. 11 December 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Rental boom puts strain on local families

11 December 2023 5:04 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cape Town rentals
semigration

Rental property investors are seeing a significant return on investment due to high demand.

Africa Melane speaks to Jacqui Bush, Rental Agent with Seeff.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Demand in areas such as Century City in Cape Town and Melrose and Illovo in Joburg North/Sandton has property investors seeing returns well above inflation.

Semigration to the Western Cape has also resulted in a boost in demand for high-end rentals in Cape Town.

Both local and international tenants have been seeking out property for as much as R120 000 per month in areas like Constantia.

Bush says that Cape Town has always seen a higher demand for rental property as it is one of the most desirable places to live in the country.

She adds that this growth is a sign of the market finally correcting after the pandemic.

Picture: © Andy Dean /123rf
Picture: © Andy Dean /123rf

However, she says that this rise of semigration and international travellers coming to Cape Town has put a strain on families looking to find rental properties.

Those coming from overseas or other parts of the country often come with much higher budgets, which pushes prices up and makes it extremely difficult to find family homes.

Our local families are being forced out, there is just nowhere for them to go.

Jacqui Bush, Rental Agent with Seeff



11 December 2023 5:04 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cape Town rentals
semigration

More from Lifestyle

Picture: @PicturesFoIder/X screeshot

[WATCH] Toddler hides dad’s phone somewhere he will never find it

11 December 2023 2:11 PM

There is never a dull moment when you have kids, especially if they get a hold of your stuff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey

11 December 2023 12:06 PM

Penelope Meniere (Marketing Director at Workshop 17) explains recent survey results about workwear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© adiruch/123rf.com

What are the tax consequences when cancelling your retirement annuity?

10 December 2023 10:49 AM

A retirement annuity is a long-term tax-free savings account that you can only convert into a pension at the earliest age of 55.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

How to eat and be merry while maintaining healthy habits this festive season

10 December 2023 9:15 AM

With a greater variety of food options available than usual, it's easy to overindulge during the holiday season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fatigue, burn out, exhaustion /Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

December blues? Beat the year-end fatigue with these energy tips

9 December 2023 1:18 PM

Nutritional Consultant, Health & wellness expert and Founder of VDA Nutrition, Vanessa Ascencao on the most effective vitamins for boosting energy levels now that most people are struggling with year-end fatigue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doucefleur/123rf

Step away from the trifle! How to be mindful of your eating over the holidays

9 December 2023 8:51 AM

Every Saturday morning, the Weekend Breakfast Show focuses on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Omy Naidoo, a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians about the importance of mindful eating during the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

From England to Iraq, 702 brings the South African diaspora a piece of home

8 December 2023 4:54 PM

Regardless of where we are in the world, there is always something that draws us to home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pets bring much needed emotional support this International Day of Happiness | image supplied by Eclipse PR

How to give your pet a pawsitively purrfect festive season

8 December 2023 3:21 PM

T'is the season to spoil your four-legged family members too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

How electroconvulsive therapy heals the brain

8 December 2023 2:41 PM

There have been new insights into ECT, a stigmatized yet highly effective treatment for depression

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Park Street on Unsplash

[WATCH] Rice water on your face? TikTok's viral DIY skincare toner surpRICEs

8 December 2023 2:04 PM

Karen Bester, Medical Trainer at Lamelle weighs in on the trending DIY rice water toner going viral on TikTok.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rental boom puts strain on local families

Lifestyle

Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng

Local

TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Mbalula targets Jardine’s party, mine hostage drama over

11 December 2023 10:47 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Akukho emthethweni ukugcotshwa kukaMisuZulu, uMbaks uthi uJardine

11 December 2023 10:34 PM

EFF MPs accused of disrupting sitting plead not guilty to contempt of Parliament

11 December 2023 10:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA