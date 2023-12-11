Rental boom puts strain on local families
Africa Melane speaks to Jacqui Bush, Rental Agent with Seeff.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Demand in areas such as Century City in Cape Town and Melrose and Illovo in Joburg North/Sandton has property investors seeing returns well above inflation.
Semigration to the Western Cape has also resulted in a boost in demand for high-end rentals in Cape Town.
Both local and international tenants have been seeking out property for as much as R120 000 per month in areas like Constantia.
Bush says that Cape Town has always seen a higher demand for rental property as it is one of the most desirable places to live in the country.
She adds that this growth is a sign of the market finally correcting after the pandemic.
However, she says that this rise of semigration and international travellers coming to Cape Town has put a strain on families looking to find rental properties.
Those coming from overseas or other parts of the country often come with much higher budgets, which pushes prices up and makes it extremely difficult to find family homes.
Our local families are being forced out, there is just nowhere for them to go.Jacqui Bush, Rental Agent with Seeff
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched1507/feverpitched150700066/42930152-red-for-rent-real-estate-sign-in-front-of-beautiful-house-.jpg
