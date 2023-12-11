Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife cautions communities about elephants roaming the streets
DURBAN - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is urging northern KwaZulu-Natal communities to be on the lookout for several elephants said to be wandering in areas near the Ndomu game reserve.
It said five elephants were spotted at the Ndumo Game Reserve recently - where they wandered for about 16km in nearby communities.
The elephants are believed to have journeyed from Mpumalanga, Mozambique and Swaziland.
Residents are urged to reach out to authorities if they spot the animals and to avoid encountering them.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife cautions communities about elephants roaming the streets
