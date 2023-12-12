Gangsterism is suffocating Cape Town at every level
John Perlman speaks with Caryn Dolley, Author of Clash of the Cartels: Unmasking the Global Drug Kingpins Stalking South Africa.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Gangsterism and its devastating consequences is a long-running issue in Cape Town.
From the construction mafia halting any worthwhile developments, to gangster-run private security, to links in the government; gangs are deeply connected to the running of the city.
Extortion syndicates are throttling Cape Town, writes Dolley in the Daily Maverick.
She says that, though always a reality in Cape Town, gangsterism is becoming more obvious and expansive.
With an upcoming national election, gangster involvement in politics could have an impact. She warns of politicians working with gangs to secure their support in one way or another.
We do not know who is really pulling the strings above [the gangs]… there must be connections between gangsters and politicians in government.Caryn Dolley, Author - Clash of the Cartels: Unmasking the Global Drug Kingpins Stalking South Africa
This article first appeared on 702 : Gangsterism is suffocating Cape Town at every level
