Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrew Smith, co-founder of Yuppiechef and Brave Hardy.
The story of Brave Hardy, the new venture by Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden is very much similar to the success story of Yuppiechef, the online retailer of kitchen and homeware products founded by the pair in 2006.
Yuppiechef is considered one of the pioneers of e-commerce in South Africa, when online shopping was very much in its infancy in the country in the mid-2000's.
They found a gap in the market...and filled it.
But their foresight and brilliant marketing campaigns managed to position Yuppiechef as the industry leader in kitchen and homeware accessories.
We've gone overseas, looked what's available in other places and not necessarily available in South Africa, and we're going to try to bring things to the market that's not your run of the mill.Andrew Smith, co-founder of Brave Hardy
Shane and I have this itch to build. To create brands. To do things ourselves. In the last year we've done some consulting, advising and investing, but I think in our hearts there was still the need to get out there and do something from scratch again.Andrew Smith, co-founder of Brave Hardy
Almost two decades later, Smith and Dryden are at it again.
After having sold Yuppiechef to the Mr Price Group, they've found another gap in the niche market of outdoor adventure.
Smith and Dryden are on a mission, to make premium outdoor gear accessible, believing that an aspiring outdoor enthusiast next big adventure shouldn't be hindered by second-rate equipment.
With the launch of Brave Hardy, they want to ensure every camper has access to premium outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment like Dutch Ovens and coffee/tea percolators.
Our strapline is, 'Adventure awaits the Brave'. And when you feel 'I dont feel like doing it, but I'm going to do it anyway', generally in life that's when good things happen.Andrew Smith, co-founder of Brave Hardy
Listen to the audio for more.
