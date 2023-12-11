Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are so comfortable, you might forget your wearing any
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.
Finding the right fit for your ear is an arduous task when choosing your audio equipment of choice.
There are many factors to take into consideration when buying a pair of earbuds, but the fit and feel of it inside your ear is definitely one of the most important.
According to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios the redesigned ovular ear tips don’t probe your ear canals as deep as Jabra’s other ‘buds, so you might even forget that you have them in your ears.
They're probably the perfect design for a runner or someone doing a rigorous workout.
What we're amazed by is how comfortable they are. Jabra scanned over 22 000 ears to develop this design, and you can feel they're very comfortable. They don't stick into your ears very much.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
They're probably the most comfortable ear buds we've tested at Stuff. That's quite a statement.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
But like any audio device, it's the sound quality that needs to be near perfect. But is it?
For the average joe, this will probably be the best pair of ear buds they've ever used, but for the sound geek, they will find the flaws that makes it not quite the best audio equipment on the market.
What I've been really impressed with in terms of Jabra, is Samsung have their own ear buds as well, so the fact that Jabra is competing against two brands that have their own smart phones to sell against, and they still do so well is in of itself a very good sign.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Despite U.S sanctions, cabinet approves PetroSA's deal with Russia’s Gazprombank
The deal with Russia's third largest bank will contribute towards restarting PetroSA's gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay.Read More
Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy
Here's where you can get all your outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment.Read More
Is the COP28 draft agreement on addressing climate change a cop-out?
Oil and gas producing nations like Saudi Arabia are not in agreement with the proposed reduction of fossil fuels.Read More
Gold One mine hostage drama: Workers begin to resurface from shaft
The mine’s head of legal Ziyaad Hassam said about 300 of close to 500 mineworkers resurfaced on Monday, adding that they anticipate the remainder will also follow suit.Read More
Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey
Penelope Meniere (Marketing Director at Workshop 17) explains recent survey results about workwear.Read More
Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job
Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidate to head the embattled SOE.Read More
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season
KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this December - listen to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman's appeal.Read More
Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder?
The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.Read More
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stressful saga that followed when her mother passed away.Read More
COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'Read More