Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are so comfortable, you might forget your wearing any





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.

Finding the right fit for your ear is an arduous task when choosing your audio equipment of choice.

There are many factors to take into consideration when buying a pair of earbuds, but the fit and feel of it inside your ear is definitely one of the most important.

According to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios the redesigned ovular ear tips don’t probe your ear canals as deep as Jabra’s other ‘buds, so you might even forget that you have them in your ears.

They're probably the perfect design for a runner or someone doing a rigorous workout.

What we're amazed by is how comfortable they are. Jabra scanned over 22 000 ears to develop this design, and you can feel they're very comfortable. They don't stick into your ears very much. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

They're probably the most comfortable ear buds we've tested at Stuff. That's quite a statement. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

But like any audio device, it's the sound quality that needs to be near perfect. But is it?

For the average joe, this will probably be the best pair of ear buds they've ever used, but for the sound geek, they will find the flaws that makes it not quite the best audio equipment on the market.

What I've been really impressed with in terms of Jabra, is Samsung have their own ear buds as well, so the fact that Jabra is competing against two brands that have their own smart phones to sell against, and they still do so well is in of itself a very good sign. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

