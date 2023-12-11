Is the COP28 draft agreement on addressing climate change a cop-out?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory at RMB.
The COP28 summit taking place in Dubai is set to conclude on Tuesday, with the almost 200 participating nations meant to agree on a deal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
But that doesn't seem to be the case, as some of the world's leading gas and oil producing nations are not keen on committing to any drastic reductions.
To avert the worst impacts of climate change, greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced by 43% by 2030, however current plans fall short, projecting a 9% increase instead.
COP28 is now on the verge of complete failure. The world desperately needs to phase out fossil fuels as quickly as possible, but this obsequious draft reads as if OPEC dictated it word for word. It is even worse than many had feared. It is “Of the Petrostates, By the Petrostates…' Al Gore (@algore) December 11, 2023
The irony is that the climate change summit is being held in Dubai, one of the leading oil producing nations, along with Arab and Persian gulf states like Bahrain and Qatar, and of course Saudi Arabia.
A diluted statement is now expected to be announced at the conclusion of the summit, with no firm commitments being made on fighting global warming.
Pacific island nations in particular are angered, as they face the biggest impact of climate change due to the expected sea level rise over the next few decades.
Essentially if we're not seeing much progress, COP has been discussing the same thing for 28 years, we do need to see a bit more movement in this space.Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - RMB
So much anger at the new COP28 draft text. None more so than from Marshall Islands:' Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) December 11, 2023
“[We] did not come here to sign our death warrant. We came here to fight for 1.5C and for the only way to achieve that: a fossil fuel phase-out…We will not go silently to our watery graves."
There was obviously a lot of debate around this year's COP being hosted in Dubai, and it's obviously got a strong fossil fuel economy, but essentially they're an important stakeholder in this discussion.Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - RMB
It is difficult to see how this text will help to achieve the deep and rapid cut in emissions we need by 2030 to keep 1.5c alive' Sir Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) December 11, 2023
With so many countries backing clear language on fossil-fuel-phase-out, who does this text actually serve?#COP28 https://t.co/bmNY78AmmT
The fossil fuel companies, the oil and gas companies need to be at the table, they need to be coming up with credible transition plans that need to be implementable over the next 20, 30 years.Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - RMB
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Pexels: Markus Spiske
