Best of CapeTalk
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Is the COP28 draft agreement on addressing climate change a cop-out?

11 December 2023 7:52 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Dubai
The Money Show
fossil fuel
oil and gas
COP28

Oil and gas producing nations like Saudi Arabia are not in agreement with the proposed reduction of fossil fuels.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory at RMB.

Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com
Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com

The COP28 summit taking place in Dubai is set to conclude on Tuesday, with the almost 200 participating nations meant to agree on a deal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

But that doesn't seem to be the case, as some of the world's leading gas and oil producing nations are not keen on committing to any drastic reductions.

To avert the worst impacts of climate change, greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced by 43% by 2030, however current plans fall short, projecting a 9% increase instead.

The irony is that the climate change summit is being held in Dubai, one of the leading oil producing nations, along with Arab and Persian gulf states like Bahrain and Qatar, and of course Saudi Arabia.

A diluted statement is now expected to be announced at the conclusion of the summit, with no firm commitments being made on fighting global warming.

Pacific island nations in particular are angered, as they face the biggest impact of climate change due to the expected sea level rise over the next few decades.

Essentially if we're not seeing much progress, COP has been discussing the same thing for 28 years, we do need to see a bit more movement in this space.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - RMB

There was obviously a lot of debate around this year's COP being hosted in Dubai, and it's obviously got a strong fossil fuel economy, but essentially they're an important stakeholder in this discussion.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - RMB

The fossil fuel companies, the oil and gas companies need to be at the table, they need to be coming up with credible transition plans that need to be implementable over the next 20, 30 years.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - RMB

Listen to the audio for more.




