Despite U.S sanctions, cabinet approves PetroSA's deal with Russia’s Gazprombank
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.
Cabinet has given PetroSA the go-ahead to enter into partnership with Russia’s third-largest bank, Gazprombank.
The deal will contribute towards restarting PetroSA's gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay.
The project is estimated to be worth approximately R3.7 billion.
Gazprombank is believed to have approached PetroSA with the intention of restarting the refinery. PetroSA then put out a tender, with Gazprombank unsurprisingly being the only bidder which qualified.
Cabinet approved the deal, despite Gazprombank being under U.S sanctions for its alleged involvement in aiding Russia's war in Ukraine.
Restarting the Mossel Bay refinery is set to create at least 4 000 jobs.
Gazprombank is essentially coming in as the face of the deal, but essentially it would be a massive investment as well as a technical refurbishment of the gas to liquids refinery.Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist - amaBhungane
Gazprom and a number of other Russian entities have been knocking on PetroSA's door for a number of years. We have the kind of potential for a gas industry to expand in South Africa, and they really see that as an important area they'd like to invest in.Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist - amaBhungane
PetroSA is notorious for refusing to disclose any information, regardless of its requirements in terms of government procurement laws.Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist - amaBhungane
Source : PetroSA
