Storm-damaged Clarence Drive reopened to one-way traffic
CAPE TOWN - Clarence Drive has been reopened for one-way traffic after being closed due to bad damage caused by the Heritage Day weekend storm.
The scenic drive, from Gordon’s Bay and through the coastal towns of Rooi Els, Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay, reopened on Monday just in time for the December holidays.
However, road users have been urged to plan trips carefully as several restrictions remain in place, with only one lane of traffic open until two-way traffic can be restored.
Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers: "While we were resolute in our commitment to have the road open to one-way traffic by mid-December, we had to remain aware of the fact that many variables could delay this opening."
Simmers said there were six stop-and-go points on Clarence Drive and one at Palmiet Bridge.
"I urge road users to factor in additional travel time when using this route. I further ask road users to be patient and to be courteous towards pointsmen and -women. While the additional travel time may be frustrating, our teams are diligently working to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety on these vital routes."
He said that repairs to the route would cost about R80 million and was set for completion in September next year.
This article first appeared on EWN : Storm-damaged Clarence Drive reopened to one-way traffic
More from Local
Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption
The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter, says ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa.Read More
Gangsterism is suffocating Cape Town at every level
Gangsters in Cape Town have the city in the palm of their hands, and they are connected to every major sector.Read More
Award-winning SA musician Zahara passes away
The news of her passing was confirmed by Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa.Read More
Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain across several parts of the country.Read More
Nzimande proposes prioritising certain programmes and degrees for NSFAS funding
Do we just fund everyone who knocks at the door of NSFAS or do we prioritise certain programmes? That's what Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is questioning.Read More
Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One
This as the impasse between the company and some disgruntled workers enters its fourth day.Read More
SA's drowning in a water crisis and 'mafias' are pushing us in deeper – WaterCAN
46% of drinking systems in the country don’t comply with microbiological standards.Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
400 miners held hostage: 'We did not want violence or anyone to be killed' - NUM
Hundreds of miners are allegedly been held against their will at the bottom of a mineshaft.Read More
RAF says more complaints being received of claimants not receiving payouts
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo's comments come against the backdrop of recent reports which suggest that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) received complaints against almost 10,000 legal practitioners this year.Read More