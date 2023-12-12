Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Local

Storm-damaged Clarence Drive reopened to one-way traffic

12 December 2023 6:43 AM
by Carlo Petersen
Western Cape government
Pringle bay
Rooi Els
western cape storm
Betty's Bay
Gordon's Bay

The scenic drive, from Gordon’s Bay and through the coastal towns of Rooi Els, Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay in the Western Cape, reopened on Monday just in time for the December holidays.

CAPE TOWN - Clarence Drive has been reopened for one-way traffic after being closed due to bad damage caused by the Heritage Day weekend storm.

The scenic drive, from Gordon’s Bay and through the coastal towns of Rooi Els, Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay, reopened on Monday just in time for the December holidays.

However, road users have been urged to plan trips carefully as several restrictions remain in place, with only one lane of traffic open until two-way traffic can be restored.

Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers: "While we were resolute in our commitment to have the road open to one-way traffic by mid-December, we had to remain aware of the fact that many variables could delay this opening."

Simmers said there were six stop-and-go points on Clarence Drive and one at Palmiet Bridge.

"I urge road users to factor in additional travel time when using this route. I further ask road users to be patient and to be courteous towards pointsmen and -women. While the additional travel time may be frustrating, our teams are diligently working to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety on these vital routes."

He said that repairs to the route would cost about R80 million and was set for completion in September next year.


This article first appeared on EWN : Storm-damaged Clarence Drive reopened to one-way traffic




Western Cape government
Pringle bay
Rooi Els
western cape storm
Betty's Bay
Gordon's Bay

