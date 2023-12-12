Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption





Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, Treasurer General of the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC seems to be struggling financially. In the past few years, there have been numerous instances of staff members not getting paid. Now, a service provider says it is battling to get paid for more than R100 million it says the ruling party owes it.

Ezulweni Investments, which supplied election banners and branding for marketing to the ANC in 2019, recently sent a sheriff of the court to ANC offices in an attempt to recoup some of their losses.

According to Ramokgopa, this is not a matter of affordability, but instead a legal one.

She acknowledges the forensic report that indicates the possibility of irregularities and corruption around the R100 million matter.

Ramokgopa says the ANC, 'far' from being bankrupt, is on a steady road to recovery.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa with ANC Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa on 07 Janaury 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter. Gwen Ramokgopa, Treasurer General – African National Congress

