Views and News with Clarence Ford
Michael Bublé postpones April tour of South Africa - new dates to be confirmed

12 December 2023 7:56 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Big Concerts
Michael Buble
music news

'Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in South Africa have been postponed.'

Michael Bublé has postponed the South African leg of his 2024 Higher Tour. He is also postponing scheduled concerts in Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Just yesterday, it was announced that Bublé is coming to Cape Town (16 and 17 April) and Pretoria (19 and 20 April).

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa have been postponed. We will share the rescheduled dates as soon as possible.

Big Concerts

Tickets were meant to go on sale on Thursday (14 December) with pre-tickets meant to go live today (12 December).

New dates for the tour are yet to be announced.


