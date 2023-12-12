Arson-accused Zandile Mafe treated in psychiatric hospital. What happens next?





Lester Kiewit interviews attorney William Booth.

Listen below.

On Monday, Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that Zandile Mafe, the man accused of setting fire to the Parliamentary buildings in January 2022, is unfit to stand trial.

This comes after Mafe was sent for mental evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda, where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was found to have shown symptoms of paranoia and delusion.

He will now be kept at Pollsmoor Prison's hospital wing until a bed is secured for him at a psychiatric hospital.

According to Booth, two questions must be considered:

Was the accused aware of what he was doing at the time of the incident?

Can he follow court proceedings?

In Booth's understanding, Erasmus's decision was based on the latter.

This means that, should Mafe respond to treatment, and that it can be shown he knew what he was doing at the time, the criminal hearing can proceed at a later stage.

Mafe's legal representatives can appeal Erasmus' judgement, and the decision to detain Mafe at a mental hospital will be reviewed occasionally.

FILE: Zandile Mafe is accused of torching Parliament’s National Assembly Chamber. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

It's not indefinite; it's not forever. William Booth, Attorney

If he didn't know what he was doing, then he can't be re-trialed again. William Booth, Attorney

