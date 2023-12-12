ANC's Mbalula denies accusing Mavuso Msimang of being bribed
JOHANNESBURG - Fikile Mbalula has denied accusing recently resigned African National Congress (ACN) veteran, Mavuso Msimang, of being bribed.
Speaking at an event in Merafong City over the weekend, the governing party’s secretary-general suggested the likes of Msimang were being bribed to quit the ANC.
Msimang has since shot back, insisting he had not accepted a bribe to leave, labelling Mbalula’s comments an insult, and demanding an apology.
“It’s really a pity the ANC has a person like Mbalula as its Secretary General, it’s an embarrassment. For an organisation that once boasted the likes of Sol Plaatjie, Oliver Tambo, Duma Nokwe (…) to end up with Mbalula is a commentary on the state of the nation,” Mavuso Msimang pic.twitter.com/fSCRdVoZLD' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2023
In a video posted on X on Monday, though, Mbalula had this to say: "In this particular instance there’s nothing that says, in our articulation, that he’s actually been bribed and anyway, the onus to explain whether people are bribed or got resources to join a political party, it is on them, it’s not on us. But what we know is there a big resources behind this initiative from big business in the country to work flat out to reduce the ANC majoritarian."
[WATCH] There will be no apology because there is no accusation of DR Mavuso Msimang as having been bribed. Furthermore, it is normal that when you’re serving as a Secretary General of the ANC, you will be compared to stalwarts and our forebears, and we are not allergic to such… pic.twitter.com/91SL2wiHJi' ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) December 11, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC's Mbalula denies accusing Mavuso Msimang of being bribed
