SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs





Lester Kiewit speaks to Clint Readhead, Senior Medical Manager at the South African Rugby Union (SARU).

Members of the South African Rugby Union (SARU) have approved new laws to make rugby safer at school and club level following a general council meeting on Friday, 8 December.

The changes are the outcome of seven months of detailed review, discussion and debate of the World Rugby concussion data, the research evidence in this field and important brain, head, neck, and spine injury data collected by South African Rugby over the last 16 years via the BokSmart national rugby safety programme which shows that concussions are the number one injury in this sport.

The updated laws relate to lowering the maximum legal height to below the sternum at which a tackle may be made while also outlawing potentially dangerous ball-carrying actions and techniques.

Readhead says the trial laws will be measured over the next two years to see:

1) If these changes affect the shape of the game.

2) If these changes lower concussion risks.

The key changes to apply to all school and club matches from the new year are:

• Tackles in open play must be made at the base of the sternum (breastbone) or below.

• Double tackles and second tacklers (as per law) are permitted in open play but must be made at the base of the sternum or below.

• The ball carrier in open play may carry the ball into contact in a forward bent body position, but must have head and shoulders above the hips, and must make the ‘safe zone’ between the sternum and mid-thigh, accessible to the tackler.

• The ball carrier in open play may not carry the ball headfirst into contact with the body fully bent and horizontal, or with head lower than the hips.

• The ball carrier may ‘pick-and-drive’ in a low body position (lower concussion risk).

• The ball carrier at the ‘pick-and-drive’ may not place a hand on the ground prior to contact to propel themselves forward into contact (the technique known locally as the ‘cannon-arm’).

• A player may only bind (latch) onto the ‘pick-and-drive’ ball carrier once they have already made contact with the defender.

Readhead says this isn't an attempt to make the game "softer" but to make it "safer for kids playing it."

We're not making the game softer, you can bring the aggression, bring the physicality but do it within the laws we are proposing. We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it. This is how we try to make it safer for the kids who want to go on to play at national and international levels. Clint Readhead, Senior Medical Manager - SARU

Readhead also mentions that coaches should see this as an opportunity to improve tackle techniques.

Coaches should see this an as opportunity to coach better and improve tackle techniques at school level. Clint Readhead, Senior Medical Manager - SARU