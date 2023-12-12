From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Simon's Town finally gets pedestrian crossing representing its famous penguins Simon's Town's world-renowned African penguins can now be seen depicted crossing the street next to the more sedate 'zebra' markin... 16 December 2023 5:54 PM
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips... 16 December 2023 4:51 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members Ramaphosa emphasised the need for ‘unity of purpose’ in the party, saying that all members needed to work together to ensure the ‘... 16 December 2023 9:39 AM
Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe The ANC's secretary general disparaged the new political formation, uMkhonto weSizwe, saying the name 'belonged to the ANC' and ca... 16 December 2023 8:08 AM
Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Fr... 15 December 2023 2:30 PM
View all Politics
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Business
Simon's Town finally gets pedestrian crossing representing its famous penguins Simon's Town's world-renowned African penguins can now be seen depicted crossing the street next to the more sedate 'zebra' markin... 16 December 2023 5:54 PM
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips... 16 December 2023 4:51 PM
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
Go on a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Clint Brink this Sunday! On Sunday at 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Clint Brink for an hour to play his favourite hits. 14 December 2023 5:53 PM
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023

12 December 2023 10:57 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
google searches
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

What a year it's been!

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about trending news on the web.

Listen below (skip to 2:56).

Google has released its 'Year in Search' overview, which showcases the most-searched topics across various categories over the past year.

If you've turned to Google in the past year, most of these shouldn't come as a surprise.

South Africa

People:

1. Thabo Bester

2. Cyan Boujee

3. Nadia Nakai

4. Dr Nandipha Magudumana

5. Andrew Tate

Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana exchange whispers and held hands in the dock during court session on 8 August 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana exchange whispers and held hands in the dock during court session on 8 August 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

RELATED: (WATCH) Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music

Athletes:

1. Springboks

2. Siya Kolisi

3. Bongi Mbonambi

4. Faf de Klerk

5. Eben Etzebeth

Cape Town CBD was brought to a standstill by thousands of Springboks supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
Cape Town CBD was brought to a standstill by thousands of Springboks supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

RELATED: (WATCH) Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

Global

News:

1. War in Israel and Gaza

2. Titanic submarine

3. Turkey earthquake

4. Hurricane Hilary

5. Hurricane Idalia

The OceanGate Titan submersible was on a journey to the Titanic wreck when it imploded. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Madelgarius
The OceanGate Titan submersible was on a journey to the Titanic wreck when it imploded. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Madelgarius

RELATED: Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

People:

1. Damar Hamlin

2. Jeremy Renner

3. Andrew Tate

4. Kylian Mbappé

5. Travis Kelce

Jeremy Renner / Wikimedia Commons: Gage Skidmore
Jeremy Renner / Wikimedia Commons: Gage Skidmore

RELATED: Jeremy Renner (Hawkey) in ICU after suffering 'traumatic, blunt chest trauma'

Passings:

1. Matthew Perry

2. Tina Turner

3. Sinéad O'Connor

4. Ken Block

5. Jerry Springer

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Philip Spittle
Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Philip Spittle

RELATED: Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83)

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

