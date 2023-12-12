Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Gun on the run: The difficulty facing cops in catching SA's guns for hire

12 December 2023 11:15 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Organised crime
Hitmen 28s Gang
hitmen
Grebelands hitmen
Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

The arrest in Sydenham in Durban of three suspected hitmen from Cape Town is being seen as a win for SAPS.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Chad Thomas of IRS Forensic Investigations, about the movement of hitmen between major cities to throw SAPS off their trail.

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com
Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Catching a gun for hire is no easy feat for cops in South Africa who are often left trawling the length and breadth of the country hunting for suspects.

The 'travelling hitman' is a modus operandi seen often in the criminal underworld.

Guns for hire come from other provinces or cities to perform a hit and then disappear, leaving cops clutching at straws. So the arrest in Sydenham in Durban of three suspects from Cape Town is being seen as a win for SAPS.

Crime experts say that while there may be rivalry over turf, gangs will often work together to take out a common enemy which is why we often see hits carried out by criminals from different parts of the country.

Thomas says organised crime has a symbiotic relationship across South Africa.

Most of the time, organised crime operates together. They don't want to draw unnecessary attention to themselves, but of course when it comes to the issue of 'turfs' and who controls these turfs, we see these wars exploding around us.

Chad Thomas, CEO - IRS Forensic Investigations

Thomas says the Western Cape is a known hotspot for organised crime, along with Gqeberha, Durban and the West Rand in Johannesburg.

Often though, he adds, criminals will operate outside of their 'turf'.

We've seen gang activity from different areas coming into all different parts of South Africa.

Chad Thomas, CEO - IRS Forensic Investigations

We had the attempted hit on (alleged Cape Town gang boss) Ralph Stanfield in Melrose, a very upmarket part of Johannesburg, we had another well known Cape gang leader assassinated on the East Rand not so long ago....

Chad Thomas, CEO - IRS Forensic Investigations

There have also been hitmen from Durban arrested for assassinations and attempted assassinations in Cape Town, says Thomas.

RELATED:'Kiernan came to me in a dream and told me to watch the video of him being shot'

But it's not only within South Africa that hitmen are operating across local turf zones, towns and provinces.

Criminals are apparently crossing international borders to carry out their hits too.

We also see it internationally. We've seen people fly out to South Africa to commit murders. We've seen people from international syndicates - the Israelis, the Serbians, the Bulgarians taking out rivals.

Chad Thomas, CEO - IRS Forensic Investigations

RELATED: SA's chilling professional killer industry: 'Handlers target young boys'




