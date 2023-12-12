Google Maps doc reveals extent of crime on Table Mountain (80 muggings in 2023)





Lester Kiewit speaks to Andy Davies (Chairperson of Friends of Table Mountain) about crime and the spike in muggings on Table Mountain.

RELATED: 'He threatened chopping off my finger' – CPT mountain hiker describes mugging

A Google Maps document by user Andre C shows all the incidents of crime in Table Mountain National Park since 2018.

It includes two murders, a shooting and an attempted rape.

The records show where most muggings take place, the types of incidents recorded and the modus operandi of the perpetrators.

It comes as SAPS, Table Mountain National Park and other agencies report a spike in crime on the mountain.

There's been a definite uptick in crime. In October, we saw 24 muggings in Table Mountain National Park and in November about 18 muggings. Andy Davies, Friends of Table Mountain

Davies says they rely on documents like this one for the true picture of the crime situation on the mountain.

We'd to encourage people who do get mugged, or even an attempted mugging, to report it. Andy Davies, Chairman - Friends of Table Mountain

We've identified about 17 hotspots on the path and we believe that if we apply the right level of resources... at those hotspots we can definitely make a big impact on crime in the park Andy Davies, Chairman - Friends of Table Mountain

Last month, elite UK trail runner Tom Evans was attacked in Table Mountain National Park at the end of Table Mountain Road.

The former British army captain was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint by two men while training ahead of the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town.

Then, during the race, three runners were robbed near Ocean View.

RELATED: Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain'