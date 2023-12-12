Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
07:00 - 10:00
Hilarious 'spot on' AI-created pics of Cape Town character stereotypes go viral

12 December 2023 11:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Artificial Intelligence
Barbara Friedman
Views and News with Clarence Ford

'Former Plumstead resident. Can confirm,' said one Facebook user.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Listen below (skip to 6:01).

Cape Town author Charlie Human created some pics using AI, representing hilarious stereotypes of characters from our local Cape Town suburbs – and online users think they are spot on!

Sitting at 1300 shares, Human introduced the 'Aweh Force':

Fish Hoek

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Noordhoek

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Muizenberg

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Plumstead

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Observatory

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Kalk Bay

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Kommetjie

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Constantia

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Claremont

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Scarborough

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Bo-Kaap

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Sea Point

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Athlone

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Rondebosch (Campus Edition)

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Bellville

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human
Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

RELATED: (PICS) Mzansi reacts as AI images of Madiba go viral

The pictures are so funny!

Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




