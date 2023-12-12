Hilarious 'spot on' AI-created pics of Cape Town character stereotypes go viral





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Listen below (skip to 6:01).

Cape Town author Charlie Human created some pics using AI, representing hilarious stereotypes of characters from our local Cape Town suburbs – and online users think they are spot on!

Sitting at 1300 shares, Human introduced the 'Aweh Force':

Fish Hoek

Hilarious Cape Town character stereotype AI pictures go viral / Facebook: Charlie Human

Noordhoek

Noordhoek

Muizenberg

Muizenberg

Plumstead

Plumstead

Observatory

Observatory

Kalk Bay

Kalk Bay

Kommetjie

Kommetjie

Constantia

Constantia

Claremont

Claremont

Scarborough

Scarborough

Bo-Kaap

Bo-Kaap

Sea Point

Sea Point

Athlone

Athlone

Rondebosch (Campus Edition)

Rondebosch (Campus Edition)

Bellville

Bellville

The pictures are so funny! Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.