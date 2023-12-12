Hilarious 'spot on' AI-created pics of Cape Town character stereotypes go viral
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Cape Town author Charlie Human created some pics using AI, representing hilarious stereotypes of characters from our local Cape Town suburbs – and online users think they are spot on!
Sitting at 1300 shares, Human introduced the 'Aweh Force':
Fish Hoek
Noordhoek
Muizenberg
Plumstead
Observatory
Kalk Bay
Kommetjie
Constantia
Claremont
Scarborough
Bo-Kaap
Sea Point
Athlone
Rondebosch (Campus Edition)
Bellville
The pictures are so funny!Barbara Friedman
Source : Facebook: Charlie Human
