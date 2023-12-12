Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear energy given green light - Ramokgopa

12 December 2023 11:46 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Nuclear power
National Energy Regulator of South Africa NERSA
energy emergency
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said all the regulatory requirements had now been met with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) giving them the green light to forge ahead with the process.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s all systems go for the procurement of some 2,500 megawatts of nuclear energy to get underway.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday morning, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said all the regulatory requirements had now been met with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) giving them the green light to forge ahead with the process.

He said that the next step would be publishing a government gazette.

"To give legal effect to the ministerial determination for the procurement of new nuclear capacity of August 2020, the determination and NERSA’s concurrence will be gazetted."

He said this marked the start of the procurement process, describing it as a "significant milestone".

"So we are triggering now - as I stand before you - essentially a procurement process. So we are going out to ensure that we are able to get that additional 2,500 megawatts of nuclear capacity to ensure we are able to meet the issues of national security and energy sovereignty."


This article first appeared on EWN : Procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear energy given green light - Ramokgopa




