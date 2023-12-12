3 farmworkers killed, 70 injured in W Cape accident (a 'crime scene', says SAPS)





Clarence Ford interviews Billy Claasen from the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, live from the crime scene.

On Tuesday morning, three farmworkers were killed and 70 injured when their vehicle overturned on Occultdale Road, near Philadelphia in the Western Cape.

It's believed they were on their way to a nearby farm.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, and all services, including police, ER24, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and forensic pathology, are on site. We are asking motorists to please practise patience. Muneera Allie, Western Cape Mobility Department

According to the police, it is a crime scene.

Bodies of the deceased are still on the scene, but the injured have been transported to the nearest hospitals via helicopters and ambulances.

The stretch between Adderley Road and the R304 has been closed until further notice.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

It is a really tragic accident. Billy Claasen, Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.