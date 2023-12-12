Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?
John Perlman is joined by political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi and Professor Steven Friedman.
There will certainly be no shortage of options on the ballot paper for voters when it comes to making their mark in next year's general elections.
In addition to the current ruling party and the opposition, new parties like Herman Mashaba's Action SA, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa (BOSA), and Xiluva, formed by Bongani Baloyi are also looking to attract the voting public.
There's also now, the new kid on the block in the form of businessman Roger Jardine's new platform Change Starts Now.
Matebesi says the difference for him between these parties will be the voters they are targeting.
If you look right now, the people who make up the leadership of this particular movement will indicate who will mostly likely join the party.Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst
I strongly believe people have already made up their minds...and usually when parties like this are formed, it is those who are closely linked with these individuals who will first join.Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst
Friedman says there's nothing wrong with having a variety of parties provided that those parties have a base among voters that they can mobilise.
I would argue that if you had political parties amalgamating now they would probably lose support because voters would have less choice than they have at the moment.Professor Steven Friedman, Director - Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University
We have these people who are well-known...either as politicians or other public figures forming political parties and its not clear to me that any of these have the essence of having a successful political party.Professor Steven Friedman, Director - Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University
Friedman adds that the success of a party rests with having a network of supporters on the ground willing to campaign and get citizens out to the polls.
RELATED: Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)
This article first appeared on 702 : Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Politics
Question of liquidating ANC 'is really far-fetched', says party's Gwen Ramokgopa
The party's treasurer-general's comments come against the backdrop of threats from events company, Ezulweni Investments, which has been locked in a protracted legal battle with the ANC over R150 million it says it’s owed for marketing material for the 2019 elections.Read More
Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption
The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter, says ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa.Read More
ANC's Mbalula denies accusing Mavuso Msimang of being bribed
Speaking at an event in Merafong City over the weekend, the governing party’s secretary-general suggested the likes of Msimang were being bribed to quit the ANC.Read More
ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event
On Sunday, the ANC welcomed back into the party about 50 members who had defected from the EFF.Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
Roger Jardine 'a puppet of capital', says ANC's Mbalula
The African National Congress (ANC) has accused businessman, Roger Jardine, of trying to poach ANC veterans due to their struggle credentials.Read More
Ramaphosa hasn't offered to mediate in dispute between ANC, Ezulweni - Mbalula
ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that Ramaphosa had shown interest in the matter, however, it’s being handled by the party’s legal team.Read More
Roger Jardine launches Change Starts Now platform, urges SA to stand against ANC
Businessman and struggle activist, Roger Jardine, told a packed Riverlea community hall that he no longer recognised the African National Congress (ANC) and that it was no longer the movement that he, his parents and grandparents had joined during the apartheid era.Read More
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape
Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.Read More
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change'
The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 billion for the 2019 elections, it is not hard to imagine 'they have more than that in their war chest for the coming elections'.Read More
More from Local
Google Maps doc reveals extent of crime on Table Mountain (80 muggings in 2023)
There have been more than 80 muggings reported on Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and Lion's Head in 2023.Read More
Procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear energy given green light - Ramokgopa
Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said all the regulatory requirements had now been met with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) giving them the green light to forge ahead with the process.Read More
3 farmworkers killed, 70 injured in W Cape accident (a 'crime scene', says SAPS)
The stretch between Adderley Road and the R304 has been closed until further notice.Read More
Gun on the run: The difficulty facing cops in catching SA's guns for hire
The arrest in Sydenham in Durban of three suspected hitmen from Cape Town is being seen as a win for SAPS.Read More
‘The healer of many souls’: Late Afropop sensation Zahara remembered as an icon
Bulelwa Mkutukana, known as Zahara, died on Monday night in hospital.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe treated in psychiatric hospital. What happens next?
Attorney William Booth weighs in on what's next for Mafe.Read More
Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption
The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter, says ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa.Read More
Gangsterism is suffocating Cape Town at every level
Gangsters in Cape Town have the city in the palm of their hands, and they are connected to every major sector.Read More
Storm-damaged Clarence Drive reopened with stop-go traffic in place
The scenic drive, from Gordon’s Bay and through the coastal towns of Rooi Els, Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay in the Western Cape, reopened on Monday just in time for the December holidays.Read More