No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Opinion
Latest Local
Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party? Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend. 12 December 2023 2:19 PM
Google Maps doc reveals extent of crime on Table Mountain (80 muggings in 2023) There have been more than 80 muggings reported on Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and Lion's Head in 2023. 12 December 2023 12:49 PM
Procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear energy given green light - Ramokgopa Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said all the regulatory requirements had now b... 12 December 2023 11:46 AM
View all Local
Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party? Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend. 12 December 2023 2:19 PM
Question of liquidating ANC 'is really far-fetched', says party's Gwen Ramokgopa The party's treasurer-general's comments come against the backdrop of threats from events company, Ezulweni Investments, which has... 12 December 2023 10:16 AM
Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter, says ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa. 12 December 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Despite U.S sanctions, cabinet approves PetroSA's deal with Russia’s Gazprombank The deal with Russia's third largest bank will contribute towards restarting PetroSA's gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay. 11 December 2023 9:44 PM
Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy Here's where you can get all your outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment. 11 December 2023 8:50 PM
Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are so comfortable, you might forget your wearing any With the redesigned ovular ear tips, these 'buds don't penetrate your ear canals as deep as other earbuds. 11 December 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
It'll be lonely this Christmas: Are you affected by festive season depression? Depression may occur at any time of the year, but for some, the festive season brings loneliness and a lack of fulfillment. 12 December 2023 2:59 PM
Destigmatise doing NOTHING! Why you MUST take complete breaks from work Taking a break from work is important for your well-being, but some people struggle to truly relax. 12 December 2023 1:56 PM
From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023 What a year it's been! 12 December 2023 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs "We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it." 12 December 2023 10:35 AM
Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever." 11 December 2023 10:32 AM
Springboks to take on All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium - save the date! The Rugby World Cup feeling will return to the Mother City next year when the two titans of the game clash once more. 11 December 2023 8:21 AM
View all Sport
What do you buy your frenemy-colleague for Secret Santa? Here are tips! Anele and the Club share some tips and get some from listeners about getting work frenemies gifts for Secret Santa. 12 December 2023 9:55 AM
TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews Here's how social media responded... 11 December 2023 2:49 PM
Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline Viewers are in for laughter and feel good vibes from an "amazing cast', says Masha. 11 December 2023 11:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. 11 December 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya. 11 December 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
The disagreement between two climate scientists that will decide our future The differences between these scientists are significant for the global response to the climate crisis. 12 December 2023 11:22 AM
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
View all Opinion
Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?

Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend.

John Perlman is joined by political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi and Professor Steven Friedman.

There will certainly be no shortage of options on the ballot paper for voters when it comes to making their mark in next year's general elections.

In addition to the current ruling party and the opposition, new parties like Herman Mashaba's Action SA, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa (BOSA), and Xiluva, formed by Bongani Baloyi are also looking to attract the voting public.

There's also now, the new kid on the block in the form of businessman Roger Jardine's new platform Change Starts Now.

Matebesi says the difference for him between these parties will be the voters they are targeting.

If you look right now, the people who make up the leadership of this particular movement will indicate who will mostly likely join the party.

Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst 

I strongly believe people have already made up their minds...and usually when parties like this are formed, it is those who are closely linked with these individuals who will first join.

Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst 

Friedman says there's nothing wrong with having a variety of parties provided that those parties have a base among voters that they can mobilise.

I would argue that if you had political parties amalgamating now they would probably lose support because voters would have less choice than they have at the moment.

Professor Steven Friedman, Director - Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University

We have these people who are well-known...either as politicians or other public figures forming political parties and its not clear to me that any of these have the essence of having a successful political party.

Professor Steven Friedman, Director - Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University

Friedman adds that the success of a party rests with having a network of supporters on the ground willing to campaign and get citizens out to the polls.

RELATED: Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)


This article first appeared on 702 : Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?




