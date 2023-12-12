Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?





John Perlman is joined by political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi and Professor Steven Friedman.

There will certainly be no shortage of options on the ballot paper for voters when it comes to making their mark in next year's general elections.

In addition to the current ruling party and the opposition, new parties like Herman Mashaba's Action SA, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa (BOSA), and Xiluva, formed by Bongani Baloyi are also looking to attract the voting public.

There's also now, the new kid on the block in the form of businessman Roger Jardine's new platform Change Starts Now.

Matebesi says the difference for him between these parties will be the voters they are targeting.

If you look right now, the people who make up the leadership of this particular movement will indicate who will mostly likely join the party. Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst

I strongly believe people have already made up their minds...and usually when parties like this are formed, it is those who are closely linked with these individuals who will first join. Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst

Friedman says there's nothing wrong with having a variety of parties provided that those parties have a base among voters that they can mobilise.

I would argue that if you had political parties amalgamating now they would probably lose support because voters would have less choice than they have at the moment. Professor Steven Friedman, Director - Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University

We have these people who are well-known...either as politicians or other public figures forming political parties and its not clear to me that any of these have the essence of having a successful political party. Professor Steven Friedman, Director - Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University

Friedman adds that the success of a party rests with having a network of supporters on the ground willing to campaign and get citizens out to the polls.

