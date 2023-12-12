Streaming issues? Report here
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding

12 December 2023 12:56 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Brad Binder
MotoGP
motor sports

Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!

South African MotoGP racer, Brad Binder and his long-time girlfriend, model Courtney Renniers tied the knot at the stunning MolenVliet Vineyards in Stellenbosch on Saturday, 9 December.

Who are the newlyweds?

The motorcycle racer was born on 11 August 1995 in Potchefstroom in the North West. His Moto Grand Prix career started in 2012, riding in the Moto3 for four years.

Binder caught the nation’s and the world’s attention when he won the Moto3 GP championship in 2016, after seven wins and 16 podiums and went into Moto2 from 2017 to 2019, placing second in 2019.

Binder then moved into the MotoGP championship in 2020, when he signed to Red Bull KTM Factory on a three-year contract.

Last month, Binder finished third at the season-ending Valencia MotoGP at the Circuito Ricardo Tormo.

His now-wife (29) is a model and former bodybuilder.

The pair have been together since January 2017 and Binder proposed in July 2022.

The bride looked absolutely gorgeous in an elegant and classy ensemble while the groom pulled up in a classic black and white tux - matching the lux natural surroundings, perfectly.

As Mrs Binder says, it's a day the couple will remember "for the rest of their lives."

BONUS...

Mrs Binder snapped lots of pics for her memory book on the road to becoming a wifey.

Here's to the couple's "once-in-a-lifetime kind of love."


This article first appeared on KFM : [PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding




