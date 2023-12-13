



Where and what: Cape Town's first retro arcade bar

Address: 62 Hout St, Cape Town

Operation Time:

Tuesday - Sunday (6 pm - 2 am)

My experience and more details about Barcadia:

Enter a world of nostalgia as you step through the doors of Barcadia, tucked away on 62 Hout St in Cape Town. Inside you'll spot bright custom neon lights, classic arcade machines, checkered patterned floors and iconic character figurines like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog on display at the bar. Don't worry about the coins, the arcade games are free to play, and it's also free to enter.

Barcadia brings a new element and experience to the night bar scene in Cape Town. It's the first bar arcade in the city. It hopes to attract Gen Zs and those who grew up with coin-operated pinball and Pacman. A visit is truly nostalgic.

Some of Barcadia's games date back to the 1990s and 1980s. It has all the classics, including Tekken, Mortal Combat, and Terminator. Barcadia rotates its game selection to ensure there's always something fresh for repeat visitors.

Barcadia social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:

VISIT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:

Explore Cape Town in a sidecar Go Bowling Play a game of cave golf

HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT BARCADIA:

This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Barcadia is Cape Town's first retro bar/games arcade - get nostalgic!