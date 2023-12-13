[REVIEW] Barcadia is Cape Town's first retro bar/games arcade - get nostalgic!
Where and what: Cape Town's first retro arcade bar
Address: 62 Hout St, Cape Town
Operation Time:
Tuesday - Sunday (6 pm - 2 am)
My experience and more details about Barcadia:
Enter a world of nostalgia as you step through the doors of Barcadia, tucked away on 62 Hout St in Cape Town. Inside you'll spot bright custom neon lights, classic arcade machines, checkered patterned floors and iconic character figurines like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog on display at the bar. Don't worry about the coins, the arcade games are free to play, and it's also free to enter.
Barcadia brings a new element and experience to the night bar scene in Cape Town. It's the first bar arcade in the city. It hopes to attract Gen Zs and those who grew up with coin-operated pinball and Pacman. A visit is truly nostalgic.
Some of Barcadia's games date back to the 1990s and 1980s. It has all the classics, including Tekken, Mortal Combat, and Terminator. Barcadia rotates its game selection to ensure there's always something fresh for repeat visitors.
Barcadia social media handles: IG + FB
CHECK OUT BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:
VISIT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:
Explore Cape Town in a sidecar Go Bowling Play a game of cave golf
HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT BARCADIA:
This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Barcadia is Cape Town's first retro bar/games arcade - get nostalgic!
More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus
[REVIEW] Abseil down Table Mountain - it'll take your breath away!
Ute Hermanus abseils down Table Mountain, taking in the incredibly scenic views.Read More
Dance the day away... Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist is HOT and SEXY
It's summer! Get your butt on the floor with a rooftop party, Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist, featuring DJ Duo, Pascal & Pearce.Read More
Ute Hermanus visits Sevruga (V&A waterfront). Romantic date night loading...
Ute Hermanus visits Sevruga for a lavish dining experience at the V & A Waterfront.Read More
[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus tries out a treetop obstacle course
Channel your inner Tarzan and experience a tree-top obstacle course with Acrobranch.Read More
[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus goes shark cage diving in Gansbaai!
Ute Hermanus faces her fears and goes shark cage diving with Cape Shark Adventures. It's a thrilling experience, would you do it?Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.Read More
Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West
Ute Hermanus tries out something different with Axe'd in Somerset West.Read More
[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'
Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant
Every week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Take the family out for a meal at Ashley's family restaurant in Goodwood.Read More