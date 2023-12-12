Destigmatise doing NOTHING! Why you MUST take complete breaks from work
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
We all need a break from work, whether a full vacation or just some time at home when we are completely offline.
Some people worry they are shirking responsibility, but that is not the case.
To be at your best, you need to take a break before you get burnt out.
If you don’t take time to regularly rest and deal with your stress it can lead to health conditions such as frequent headaches, gastrointestinal issues, and high blood pressure.
You might know it is time to take a break if you are having difficulty concentrating, notice changes in your eating or sleeping habits, or become irritable, frustrated, or withdrawn.
In this case, you may need a vacation, a mental health day, or some self-care.
Moonsamy says that how much rest you need is dependent on what your job entails, but in general a long weekend to a full week off work will give you some time to recharge.
When taking a break from work it is also important to take time to do nothing but recharge, rather than scheduling plans for your entire break.
We need to destigmatise doing nothing…Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute
This article first appeared on 702 : Destigmatise doing NOTHING! Why you MUST take complete breaks from work
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
