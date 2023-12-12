Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
It'll be lonely this Christmas: Are you affected by festive season depression?

12 December 2023 2:59 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Depression
Clinical depression
Depression festive season
depression causes

Depression may occur at any time of the year, but for some, the festive season brings loneliness and a lack of fulfillment.

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego about seasonal depression that can be exacerbated by the festive season and how people can deal with it.

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

It's the most wonderful time of the year, at least that's what US crooner Andy Williams claimed in the song of the same name.

But not everyone will be feeling merry and bright this festive season.

For some, the holidays are a time of sadness, loneliness and even depression.

Mashego says it's not uncommon for people to be 'triggered' by the festive season.

If you've lost a loved one or you live in a toxic family, this time of the year can trigger one into depression.

Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego, Clinical Psychologist/Life Coach

It can be like you feeling 'I'm not OK", but it's not actually clinical depression.

Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego, Clinical Psychologist/Life Coach

Mashego explains how psychologists use something called the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), to diagnose conditions like depression.

If you meet the criteria for major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern, it means that after the season ends you are supposed to be better, in a different space.

Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego, Clinical Psychologist/Life Coach

For some with major depressive disorder, it can be exacerbated by the festive season, says Mashego.

Everything just feels like it needs twice the energy...some people choose to mediate, not just with alcohol and drugs.

Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego, Clinical Psychologist/Life Coach

RELATED:The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment


This article first appeared on 702 : It'll be lonely this Christmas: Are you affected by festive season depression?




