Cabinet approves Freight Logistics Roadmap
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Andrew Pike (Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics at Bowmans Law), Mesela Nhlapo (CEO of the African Rail Industry Association) and Atenkosi Plaatjie (spokesperson of the United National Transport Union) about the newly approved Freight Logistics Roadmap.
Cabinet has approved the Freight Logistics Roadmap which is aimed at addressing the challenges in the rail industry.
The state-owned freight rail, ports and logistics company Transnet has been facing severe congestion at its ports.
Currently, 70,000 goods containers are stuck at Transnet's Durban port.
The roadmap includes increasing private sector participation in the operation of ports and rail networks.
Essentially, the network would remain in government or state-owned hands, but the idea is to open it up...to third party private operators.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law
A framework will be written for private sector participation.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law
Pike says the devil will be in the detail, but adds that it will bring some necessary private capital into restoring the network.
RELATED:How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season
This article first appeared on 702 : Cabinet approves Freight Logistics Roadmap
More from Local
Govt's plan to procure 2,500 MW of nuclear power: "We should be very concerned"
Energy analyst Chris Yelland comments on the news that the government is pressing ahead with plans to procure 2,500 megawatts of new nuclear energy.Read More
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests
Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20.Read More
Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?
Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend.Read More
Google Maps doc reveals extent of crime on Table Mountain (80 muggings in 2023)
There have been more than 80 muggings reported on Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and Lion's Head in 2023.Read More
Procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear energy given green light - Ramokgopa
Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said all the regulatory requirements had now been met with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) giving them the green light to forge ahead with the process.Read More
3 farmworkers killed, 70 injured in W Cape accident (a 'crime scene', says SAPS)
The stretch between Adderley Road and the R304 has been closed until further notice.Read More
Gun on the run: The difficulty facing cops in catching SA's guns for hire
The arrest in Sydenham in Durban of three suspected hitmen from Cape Town is being seen as a win for SAPS.Read More
‘The healer of many souls’: Late Afropop sensation Zahara remembered as an icon
Bulelwa Mkutukana, known as Zahara, died on Monday night in hospital.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe treated in psychiatric hospital. What happens next?
Attorney William Booth weighs in on what's next for Mafe.Read More