



Where and what: Descend 112m from the side of a cliff as you abseil down Table Mountain

Address: Table Mountain, as you walk out of the cable car building

Operation Time: Monday - Sunday (9.30 am to 3.30 pm), weather permitting

My experience and more details about Cape Town Abseil:

Take visiting Table Mountain to a new level! Abseil down Cape Town's very own seventh wonder of the world and world heritage site, descending 112m from the side of a cliff. It is an experience you won't forget easily.

Professional guides ensure a wonderful experience, helping you gear up and briefing you on safety.

The Abseil tour experience is available for all to enjoy with no expertise needed. It may be daunting, but don't let the edge of the cliff intimidate you. Making my way closer to the edge was a little scary, but after I took the first few steps, the adrenaline kicked in.

Bring your adventurous spirit and book your abseil experience on Table Mountain.

Cape Town Abseil social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE IG REEL BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:

VISIT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:

Go Sharkcage diving Enjoy a sunset cruise at the V & A Waterfront Try out a tree top obstacle course

HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT CAPE TOWN ABSEIL:

This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Abseil down Table Mountain - it'll take your breath away!