[REVIEW] Abseil down Table Mountain - it'll take your breath away!
Where and what: Descend 112m from the side of a cliff as you abseil down Table Mountain
Address: Table Mountain, as you walk out of the cable car building
Operation Time: Monday - Sunday (9.30 am to 3.30 pm), weather permitting
My experience and more details about Cape Town Abseil:
Take visiting Table Mountain to a new level! Abseil down Cape Town's very own seventh wonder of the world and world heritage site, descending 112m from the side of a cliff. It is an experience you won't forget easily.
Professional guides ensure a wonderful experience, helping you gear up and briefing you on safety.
The Abseil tour experience is available for all to enjoy with no expertise needed. It may be daunting, but don't let the edge of the cliff intimidate you. Making my way closer to the edge was a little scary, but after I took the first few steps, the adrenaline kicked in.
Bring your adventurous spirit and book your abseil experience on Table Mountain.
Cape Town Abseil social media handles: IG + FB
CHECK OUT THE IG REEL BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:
VISIT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:
Go Sharkcage diving Enjoy a sunset cruise at the V & A Waterfront Try out a tree top obstacle course
HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT CAPE TOWN ABSEIL:
This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Abseil down Table Mountain - it'll take your breath away!
More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus
[REVIEW] Barcadia is Cape Town's first retro bar/games arcade - get nostalgic!
Ute Hermanus visits Barcadia, a world of nostalgia where the games are free to play.Read More
Dance the day away... Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist is HOT and SEXY
It's summer! Get your butt on the floor with a rooftop party, Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist, featuring DJ Duo, Pascal & Pearce.Read More
Ute Hermanus visits Sevruga (V&A waterfront). Romantic date night loading...
Ute Hermanus visits Sevruga for a lavish dining experience at the V & A Waterfront.Read More
[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus tries out a treetop obstacle course
Channel your inner Tarzan and experience a tree-top obstacle course with Acrobranch.Read More
[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus goes shark cage diving in Gansbaai!
Ute Hermanus faces her fears and goes shark cage diving with Cape Shark Adventures. It's a thrilling experience, would you do it?Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.Read More
Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West
Ute Hermanus tries out something different with Axe'd in Somerset West.Read More
[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'
Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant
Every week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Take the family out for a meal at Ashley's family restaurant in Goodwood.Read More