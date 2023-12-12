BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt's plan to procure 2,500 MW of nuclear power: "We should be very concerned" Energy analyst Chris Yelland comments on the news that the government is pressing ahead with plans to procure 2,500 megawatts of n... 12 December 2023 9:10 PM
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20. 12 December 2023 7:59 PM
Cabinet approves Freight Logistics Roadmap The roadmap includes increasing private sector participation in the operation of ports and rail networks. 12 December 2023 4:35 PM
View all Local
Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party? Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend. 12 December 2023 2:19 PM
Question of liquidating ANC 'is really far-fetched', says party's Gwen Ramokgopa The party's treasurer-general's comments come against the backdrop of threats from events company, Ezulweni Investments, which has... 12 December 2023 10:16 AM
Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter, says ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa. 12 December 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'. 12 December 2023 6:35 PM
Despite U.S sanctions, cabinet approves PetroSA's deal with Russia’s Gazprombank The deal with Russia's third largest bank will contribute towards restarting PetroSA's gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay. 11 December 2023 9:44 PM
Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy Here's where you can get all your outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment. 11 December 2023 8:50 PM
View all Business
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20. 12 December 2023 7:59 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'. 12 December 2023 6:35 PM
It'll be lonely this Christmas: Are you affected by festive season depression? Depression may occur at any time of the year, but for some, the festive season brings loneliness and a lack of fulfillment. 12 December 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs "We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it." 12 December 2023 10:35 AM
Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever." 11 December 2023 10:32 AM
View all Sport
From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023 What a year it's been! 12 December 2023 10:57 AM
What do you buy your frenemy-colleague for Secret Santa? Here are tips! Anele and the Club share some tips and get some from listeners about getting work frenemies gifts for Secret Santa. 12 December 2023 9:55 AM
Michael Bublé postpones April tour of South Africa - new dates to be confirmed 'Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in South Africa have been postponed.' 12 December 2023 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. 11 December 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya. 11 December 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
The disagreement between two climate scientists that will decide our future The differences between these scientists are significant for the global response to the climate crisis. 12 December 2023 11:22 AM
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator

12 December 2023 6:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
communication

BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ros Atkins, presenter of the viral explainer series 'Ros Atkins on...' about his book on effective communication.

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com
@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Bruce Whitfield talked to BBC journalist Ros Atkins, presenter of the viral explainer series 'Ros Atkins on...' about his new book.

'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence' examines how exactly to communicate effectively to get your point across, in any life circumstance.

Journalism in many forms is about how we take important and complex issues and events and try and explain those... As I was getting going as a BBC news anchor it struck me that I needed to pay close attention to the subject matter, of course, but I also needed to pay very close attention to how I was passing all that information on. I became preoccupied with how I could explain things clearly, and how I could make complexities feel manageable and consumable.

Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

The more I did it, the more I realised it wasn't just helpful in my work but I was actually using it if I was going to the doctor or dealing with my kids' school... in important work meetings... and so it seemed to me the paying very close attention to this is actually useful to all of us.

Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

The message of the book is that we should all pause before we communicate, whether it's in really big moments like a job interview or down to smaller day to day moments... when we stop and think 'hold on, what is it that I'm fundamentally trying to communicate in this moment, what is the information that I need to pass on to do that and, CRUCIALLY, who am I passing it on to and in what circumstances...'

Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

In my experience, when I stop and think about those three questions I can calibrate what I'm passing on much better - what do I want to pass on, who is it for, in what circumstances are they receiving it. The chances of it being effective goes up, because we don't communicate in a vacuum. We're communicating specific information to specific people, at specific times.

Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

If you can do that systematically, in the workplace in particular, over time there' a cumulative effect and it can be reasonably transformative.

Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

Choosing what to leave out is also important... We have more information coming at each one of us that we can possibly consume and if we chuck too much in people 's direction there's a risk that they feel overwhelmed and tune out, or that they focus on the least important bits of the message... We we can make these decisions in advance and think 'I'm going to leave this detail for another day'... i

Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

Description on Amazon:

Do you worry about holding people's attention during presentations?

Are you unsure where to start when faced with writing an essay or report?

Are you preparing for an interview and wondering how to get all your points across?

Explanation - identifying and communicating what we want to say - is an art. And the BBC presenter and journalist Ros Atkins, creator of the viral 'Ros Atkins on...' explainer videos, is something of a master of the form. In this book, Ros shares the secrets he has learned from years of working in high-pressure newsrooms, identifying the ten elements of a good explanation and the seven steps you need to take to express yourself with clarity and impact.

Whether at work, school, university or home, we all benefit from being able to articulate ourselves clearly. Filled with practical examples, The Art of Explanation is a must-read for anyone who wants to sharpen their communication skills.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation




12 December 2023 6:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
communication

More from Business Books

Image credit: David Robson on X @d_a_robson

Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life

21 November 2023 8:15 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rescuing Our Republic by Bronwyn Williams and Ludwig Raal - image supplied

New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself

14 November 2023 8:23 PM

Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?

9 November 2023 7:35 PM

'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda Goodall

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peshkova/123rf.com

Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'

17 October 2023 7:32 PM

Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

10 October 2023 8:31 PM

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Hartley

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them

20 September 2023 8:40 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

12 September 2023 8:32 PM

'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmbaker/123rf.com

Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'

5 September 2023 8:38 PM

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?

Politics Local

Cabinet approves Freight Logistics Roadmap

Local

It'll be lonely this Christmas: Are you affected by festive season depression?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Mourning Zahara, massive court victory for refugees in SA

12 December 2023 10:04 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Busengcupheni ubukhosi baKwaZulu, kukhunjulwa uZahara

12 December 2023 9:53 PM

Multi-Party Charter participation doesn't take away independence - IFP

12 December 2023 9:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA