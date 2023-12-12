Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt's plan to procure 2,500 MW of nuclear power: "We should be very concerned" Energy analyst Chris Yelland comments on the news that the government is pressing ahead with plans to procure 2,500 megawatts of n... 12 December 2023 9:10 PM
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20. 12 December 2023 7:59 PM
Cabinet approves Freight Logistics Roadmap The roadmap includes increasing private sector participation in the operation of ports and rail networks. 12 December 2023 4:35 PM
View all Local
Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party? Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend. 12 December 2023 2:19 PM
Question of liquidating ANC 'is really far-fetched', says party's Gwen Ramokgopa The party's treasurer-general's comments come against the backdrop of threats from events company, Ezulweni Investments, which has... 12 December 2023 10:16 AM
Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter, says ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa. 12 December 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'. 12 December 2023 6:35 PM
Despite U.S sanctions, cabinet approves PetroSA's deal with Russia’s Gazprombank The deal with Russia's third largest bank will contribute towards restarting PetroSA's gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay. 11 December 2023 9:44 PM
Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy Here's where you can get all your outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment. 11 December 2023 8:50 PM
View all Business
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20. 12 December 2023 7:59 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'. 12 December 2023 6:35 PM
It'll be lonely this Christmas: Are you affected by festive season depression? Depression may occur at any time of the year, but for some, the festive season brings loneliness and a lack of fulfillment. 12 December 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs "We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it." 12 December 2023 10:35 AM
Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever." 11 December 2023 10:32 AM
View all Sport
From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023 What a year it's been! 12 December 2023 10:57 AM
What do you buy your frenemy-colleague for Secret Santa? Here are tips! Anele and the Club share some tips and get some from listeners about getting work frenemies gifts for Secret Santa. 12 December 2023 9:55 AM
Michael Bublé postpones April tour of South Africa - new dates to be confirmed 'Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in South Africa have been postponed.' 12 December 2023 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. 11 December 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya. 11 December 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
The disagreement between two climate scientists that will decide our future The differences between these scientists are significant for the global response to the climate crisis. 12 December 2023 11:22 AM
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Govt's plan to procure 2,500 MW of nuclear power: "We should be very concerned"

12 December 2023 9:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Koeberg
Nuclear energy
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Kgosientso Ramokgopa
energy security
loadsheddding

Energy analyst Chris Yelland comments on the news that the government is pressing ahead with plans to procure 2,500 megawatts of new nuclear energy.

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

The government is pressing ahead with plans to procure 2,500 megawatts of new nuclear power.

This would come on stream in 2032/33, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said at a media briefing.

FILE: Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on progress made regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan. Picture:@GovernmentZA/Twitter.
FILE: Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on progress made regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan. Picture:@GovernmentZA/Twitter.

Ramokgopa specified that all necessary regulatory requirements had now been met for the procurement process to start, and the next step would be for regulator Nersa's concurrence to be gazetted.

We are triggering now... essentially a procurement process. So we are going out to ensure that we are able to get that additional 2,500 megawatts of nuclear capacity to ensure we are able to meet the issues of national security and energy sovereignty.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

This is a significant milestone. It cements our unassailable position... as a leader on the continent in relation to nuclear generation capacity.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

The news came the day after the announcement that government is getting funding from Russia's Gazprombank to restart PetroSA's gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay.

Related stories:

Despite U.S sanctions, cabinet approves PetroSA's deal with Russia’s Gazprombank

RELATED: Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

With any big government announcements like this, we tend to be suspicious comments Bruce Whitfield.

Are we right to be wary in this case?

He asks energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, for his take.

We have every reason to be 'very, very concerned' says Yelland, citing in particular the Minister's description of the benefits of nuclear energy for South Africa.

There were a number of things at the media briefing that really did concern me. Statements like 'nuclear power is the cheapest and cleanest and safest technology' are just not true. First of all, nuclear has high-level nuclear waste stream - that is certainly not clean and it has to be dealt with, and there is no solution on the horizon in South Africa for long-term storage and disposal of high-level nuclear waste. So, it's NOT clean!

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland also questions Kgosientsho's view that new nuclear power would be cheap.

Where does the Minister get his 60 cents a kilowatt hour from! he exclaims.

It is certainly not the cheapest energy source. If you look at the levelised cost of electricity from the new nuclear bill, in fact it's one of the most expensive. And the figures that were bandied around today of 60c a kilowatt hour for the liberalised cost of electricity for new nuclear, are just completely wrong! You only have to look at the gold standard... studies on these matters published by Lazard show that the cost of new nuclear is more like R2 a kilowatt hour...

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Also, I think it's the last thing we need right now... We're going to have 60 gigawatts of new, variable renewable energy by 2033, and the addition of 2,500 megawatts of steady power at the bottom of this is going to do nothing to fill the gaps and the intermittency and the variability of renewable energy.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

What we will really need then is not steady power according to Yelland, but flexible power that can ramp up and down quickly to fill the gaps to complement variable renewable energy.

Listen to Yelland's impassioned argument in the audio interview at the top of the article




12 December 2023 9:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Koeberg
Nuclear energy
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Kgosientso Ramokgopa
energy security
loadsheddding

More from Business

@ studioaccendo/123rf.com

Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests

12 December 2023 7:59 PM

Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator

12 December 2023 6:35 PM

BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PetroSA. Picture: PetroSA.

Despite U.S sanctions, cabinet approves PetroSA's deal with Russia’s Gazprombank

11 December 2023 9:44 PM

The deal with Russia's third largest bank will contribute towards restarting PetroSA's gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy

11 December 2023 8:50 PM

Here's where you can get all your outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are so comfortable, you might forget your wearing any

11 December 2023 8:33 PM

With the redesigned ovular ear tips, these 'buds don't penetrate your ear canals as deep as other earbuds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske

Is the COP28 draft agreement on addressing climate change a cop-out?

11 December 2023 7:52 PM

Oil and gas producing nations like Saudi Arabia are not in agreement with the proposed reduction of fossil fuels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Signage of Gold One Modder East operation. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Gold One mine hostage drama: Workers begin to resurface from shaft

11 December 2023 2:15 PM

The mine’s head of legal Ziyaad Hassam said about 300 of close to 500 mineworkers resurfaced on Monday, adding that they anticipate the remainder will also follow suit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey

11 December 2023 12:06 PM

Penelope Meniere (Marketing Director at Workshop 17) explains recent survey results about workwear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dan Marokane. Picture: Dan Marokane Facebook page.

Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job

8 December 2023 1:20 PM

Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidate to head the embattled SOE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season

7 December 2023 9:24 PM

KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this December - listen to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman's appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

@ studioaccendo/123rf.com

Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests

12 December 2023 7:59 PM

Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cabinet approves Freight Logistics Roadmap

12 December 2023 4:35 PM

The roadmap includes increasing private sector participation in the operation of ports and rail networks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?

12 December 2023 2:19 PM

Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

Google Maps doc reveals extent of crime on Table Mountain (80 muggings in 2023)

12 December 2023 12:49 PM

There have been more than 80 muggings reported on Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and Lion's Head in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

Procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear energy given green light - Ramokgopa

12 December 2023 11:46 AM

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said all the regulatory requirements had now been met with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) giving them the green light to forge ahead with the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

3 farmworkers killed, 70 injured in W Cape accident (a 'crime scene', says SAPS)

12 December 2023 11:45 AM

The stretch between Adderley Road and the R304 has been closed until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Gun on the run: The difficulty facing cops in catching SA's guns for hire

12 December 2023 11:15 AM

The arrest in Sydenham in Durban of three suspected hitmen from Cape Town is being seen as a win for SAPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

‘The healer of many souls’: Late Afropop sensation Zahara remembered as an icon

12 December 2023 10:08 AM

Bulelwa Mkutukana, known as Zahara, died on Monday night in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zandile Mafe is accused of torching Parliament’s National Assembly Chamber. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Arson-accused Zandile Mafe treated in psychiatric hospital. What happens next?

12 December 2023 9:45 AM

Attorney William Booth weighs in on what's next for Mafe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa with ANC Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa on 07 Janaury 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption

12 December 2023 8:56 AM

The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter, says ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?

Politics Local

Cabinet approves Freight Logistics Roadmap

Local

It'll be lonely this Christmas: Are you affected by festive season depression?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Mourning Zahara, massive court victory for refugees in SA

12 December 2023 10:04 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Busengcupheni ubukhosi baKwaZulu, kukhunjulwa uZahara

12 December 2023 9:53 PM

Multi-Party Charter participation doesn't take away independence - IFP

12 December 2023 9:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA