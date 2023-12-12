Govt's plan to procure 2,500 MW of nuclear power: "We should be very concerned"





Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

The government is pressing ahead with plans to procure 2,500 megawatts of new nuclear power.

This would come on stream in 2032/33, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said at a media briefing.

Ramokgopa specified that all necessary regulatory requirements had now been met for the procurement process to start, and the next step would be for regulator Nersa's concurrence to be gazetted.

We are triggering now... essentially a procurement process. So we are going out to ensure that we are able to get that additional 2,500 megawatts of nuclear capacity to ensure we are able to meet the issues of national security and energy sovereignty. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

This is a significant milestone. It cements our unassailable position... as a leader on the continent in relation to nuclear generation capacity. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

The news came the day after the announcement that government is getting funding from Russia's Gazprombank to restart PetroSA's gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay.

With any big government announcements like this, we tend to be suspicious comments Bruce Whitfield.

Are we right to be wary in this case?

He asks energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, for his take.

We have every reason to be 'very, very concerned' says Yelland, citing in particular the Minister's description of the benefits of nuclear energy for South Africa.

There were a number of things at the media briefing that really did concern me. Statements like 'nuclear power is the cheapest and cleanest and safest technology' are just not true. First of all, nuclear has high-level nuclear waste stream - that is certainly not clean and it has to be dealt with, and there is no solution on the horizon in South Africa for long-term storage and disposal of high-level nuclear waste. So, it's NOT clean! Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland also questions Kgosientsho's view that new nuclear power would be cheap.

Where does the Minister get his 60 cents a kilowatt hour from! he exclaims.

It is certainly not the cheapest energy source. If you look at the levelised cost of electricity from the new nuclear bill, in fact it's one of the most expensive. And the figures that were bandied around today of 60c a kilowatt hour for the liberalised cost of electricity for new nuclear, are just completely wrong! You only have to look at the gold standard... studies on these matters published by Lazard show that the cost of new nuclear is more like R2 a kilowatt hour... Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Also, I think it's the last thing we need right now... We're going to have 60 gigawatts of new, variable renewable energy by 2033, and the addition of 2,500 megawatts of steady power at the bottom of this is going to do nothing to fill the gaps and the intermittency and the variability of renewable energy. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

What we will really need then is not steady power according to Yelland, but flexible power that can ramp up and down quickly to fill the gaps to complement variable renewable energy.

