Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage
The Kenyan Airports Authority (KAA) experienced its own 'South African moment' when the country's main airport experienced a blackout when backup generators failed to kick in during a nationwide power outage.
It's not the first time that parts of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi had to temporarily shut down.
This is the 3rd time the airport has experienced a power blackout on its premises over the past three months, reports Capital FM.
A statement by the KAA said two terminals were affected on Sunday night.
Over the past few weeks, our generator system at JKIA has undergone rigorous testing to ensure continuous and reliable power supply. Despite these efforts, during tonight's power outage, two of our four generators specifically serving Terminal 1A and 1E, failed to immediately activate.Kenya Airports Authority
The KAA went on to say that its technical team responded swiftly to the situation, and fault was 'rectified quickly'.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.
The problem is why is your backup system is not picking up when it's supposed to... and Kenya Airways is saying here that JKIA is a major hub of the airline... which is rebounding very beautifully and declaring a profit for the first time this year in a long time.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
It's like SAA in its heyday having a problem at OR Tambo International Airport, you just cannot have that.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Kenya has experienced a lot of power outages over the last 18 months, Kgomoeswana notes.
But the situation is rather different to the one in South Africa, he adds.
Their luck is that they've always been diversified and not as centralised as we are... because they have a lot of geothermal plants, wind-powered stations... and they hopefully will be able to hold. However they've been getting a lot of demand overload and that's why some of the tripping has been happening.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
